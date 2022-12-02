Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 18 - J-P Dumont (with guest Alex Daugherty)

J-P Dumont was drafted by, but never played for the Islanders. Predators writer Alex Daugherty tells Dan and Mike all about the kind of player the third overall pick in 1996 was, and his unusual route to Nashville.

Traded immediately after finally signing his entry level contract, Dumont took a few years to get going and find consistency at the NHL level. Once he did, he helped establish the first great era in Predators history by making them as dangerous offensively as they were defensively. Alex tells us what Dumont’s acquisition meant to the franchise, how he has worked to grow hockey in Nashville and how he helped get everyone at Bridgestone Arena free tacos one night.

As a bonus, we ask Alex about the legacy of Terry Crisp - longtime Predators broadcaster, expansion Islander and cookie connoisseur.

Thanks again to Alex for coming on and educating us on the Predators. We’re as guilty as anyone of not paying enough attention to the team and their fans, but this was a great conversation and we hope there will be more. Follow Alex on Twitter at @AlexDaugherty1 and read his work at AtoZSports.com.

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

The Lost Milbury Files on Dumont is really all you need to know about his short (really non-existent) time with the Islanders. Man, what a mess. And it was almost completely one person’s doing. Great job again, Mike.

The story of Dumont’s hat trick against the Rangers. Not really relevant here but it’s still fun to read.

Here’s the goal heard in the episode, a big ripper against Anaheim.

What makes a “Weird Islander?”

We’re always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two of the following:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

Visit our friends!

Vintage Ice Hockey has t-shirts, hoodies and jerseys with hundreds of classic hockey logos, and our Al Arbour and THE ISLAND merch, which benefit dementia research. Use the code ANXIETY to save 15%.

The Pinot Project has Rosé, Pinot Grigio and a Pinot Noir that was named a 2022 Top 100 Best Buy by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All are under $15 a bottle and are available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena.

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show’s profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: “Knuckles” by Björn Falk. Hear more of his music on Spotify and at Bandcamp.

Drum sfx via Zapsplat.com.