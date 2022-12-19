Islanders Anxiety - Episode 224 - Continuous State of Confusion

WARNING. CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE. Dan and pinch-hitter Carey Haber discuss the Islanders’ volatile week of one big win, one infuriating loss and one resilient shootout defeat.

They look back at toe-to-toe battle in Boston that ended in a coin flip, a(nother) ludicrous loss against one of the NHL’s worst clubs in Arizona, and a surprising but haphazard win over in Vegas a night later.

None of this makes any sense at all, and Carey shares his process-focused thoughts as to why the Islanders have returned to what he calls “Doug Weight Happenstance.” The change in systems and lack of detail, not to mention some suddenly shaky goaltending, leave the Islanders and us with a case of “Shocked Pikachu face.”

In the second half, they look at the upcoming schedule, which is stacked with tough opponents and impossible to predict. But first, we hear from Michael Leboff, our man on the scene at the World Darts Championship at London’s Alexandria Palace...

This was recorded prior to the Islanders bringing Corey Schneider up on an emergency recall. But as Carey said, any volatility in the goaltending position is not great for these guys.

#Isles Transaction: Cory Schneider has been emergency recalled from loan (Bridgeport). — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 19, 2022

Let us know in the comments what your Bests of 2022 were. Best goal, best save, best newcomer, best win, best whatever. And Mike and I will recap them and our picks on the next show.

