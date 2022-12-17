 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Islanders at Vegas Golden Knights [Game #32]

The Isles face a tough opponent after falling to sixth in the Metro.

The Islanders are in Vegas for a late one on a Saturday night.

Sounds like Alex Romanov will be okay from his ouchie where it hurts, but Cal Clutterbuck and Kyle Palmieri will be back out, injury-related.

Pretty frustrating and a little scary for Palmieri, who returned from a head injury layoff only to receive a high hit last night that took him from the game. He returned, briefly and late, but he’s back out again tonight. Hopefully it’s just precautionary.

On the other side, and in happier health news, Alex Pietrangelo returns to Vegas’ lineup after a multi-week absence due to a serious family health issue: after contracting the flu, his four-year-old daughter developed a brain lesion that made her unable to walk or talk. But the last few days she’s started to regain those functions, thankfully.

