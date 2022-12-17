New York Islanders at Vegas Golden Knights [Game #32]

The Islanders are in Vegas for a late one on a Saturday night.

Sounds like Alex Romanov will be okay from his ouchie where it hurts, but Cal Clutterbuck and Kyle Palmieri will be back out, injury-related.

Pretty frustrating and a little scary for Palmieri, who returned from a head injury layoff only to receive a high hit last night that took him from the game. He returned, briefly and late, but he’s back out again tonight. Hopefully it’s just precautionary.

Looks like Fasching and Holmstrom back in the lineup after they came out last night for Beauvillier and Palmieri — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 18, 2022

#Isles in warmups

Bailey-Barzal-Wahlstrom

Lee-Nelson-Beauvillier

Parise-Pageau-Holmstrom

Martin-Cizikas-Fasching

Romanov-Mayfield

Salo-Pulock

Aho-Dobson

Varlamov

Sorokin — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 18, 2022

On the other side, and in happier health news, Alex Pietrangelo returns to Vegas’ lineup after a multi-week absence due to a serious family health issue: after contracting the flu, his four-year-old daughter developed a brain lesion that made her unable to walk or talk. But the last few days she’s started to regain those functions, thankfully.