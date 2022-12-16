New York Islanders at Arizona Coyotes: Palmieri returns [Game #31]

The Islanders are in Arizona to take on the Coyotes, and they’ve likely got a missed companion back in the lineup.

Kyle Palmieri has been activated from IR, and to make room, Adam Pelech was placed there retroactively.

As expected, #Isles activate Kyle Palmieri off injured reserve. I would think both he and Anthony Beauvillier are playing tonight at Arizona. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 16, 2022

The game is a low-key big deal, since this is the weakest opponent on this five-game road stretch. They play tomorrow night in Vegas and finish their travels in Colorado, before heading home and facing the Rangers at the Garden.

It’s a 9:30 EST start, at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena, where Mat Barzal says the ice is “awesome.”