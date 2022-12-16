Islanders Gameday News: Could use a win to keep pace

The New York Islanders play the Arizona Coyotes tonight in Mullett Arena, a college stadium. We struggled for a long time with arena issues, so we understand how the Coyotes die-hards all feel.

However, the Islanders could really use a win tonight. They have lost two straight and have gone 2-4-1 since their four-game winning streak around Thanksgiving while almost everyone around them in the standings keeps winning.

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s game in Tempe, Arizona. [Islanders]

The Isles practiced at Mullett Arena yesterday to get the feel of the small building. [Islanders]

They placed Adam Pelech on IR, retroactively to December 6, so he can come off whenever he’s ready. [Isles DTD]

The roster move could mean either they called up a defenseman or more likely, based on line rushes, Kyle Palmieri is ready to come off IR and suit up. Sounds like Anthony Beauvillier is ready, too. [Newsday]

#Isles lines at practice



Lee-Barzal-Wahlstrom

Bailey-Nelson-Beauvillier

Parise-Pageau-Palmieri

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Johnston-Fasching-Holmstrom



D-pairs rotating



Sorokin in the starter’s net. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 15, 2022

Anthony Beauvillier and Kyle Palmieri continue to take line rushes on Brock Nelson and J-G Pageau’s lines, respectively.



D-pairs stay same:



Salo-Pulock

Aho-Dobson

Romanov-Mayfield



Sorokin still manning the starter’s net. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 15, 2022

After a hot stretch, the Islanders’ power play has sputtered over the last five games. [Newsday]

Taking stock of the Islanders. [The Athletic]

The B-Isles played some of the AHL’s top teams this past week and came away with only one win, but they’re still in good shape. [Bridgeport Report]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Rangers giving the Leafs their first regulation loss in forever, the Penguins and the Hurricanes winning again, and thankfully, a Capitals regulation loss to Dallas. Also, the I-guess-you-can-call-them-streaky Devils lost their fourth straight, this time to the Flyers!