Islanders Gameday News: Could use a win to keep pace

The New York Islanders play the Arizona Coyotes tonight in Mullett Arena, a college stadium. We struggled for a long time with arena issues, so we understand how the Coyotes die-hards all feel.
However, the Islanders could really use a win tonight. They have lost two straight and have gone 2-4-1 since their four-game winning streak around Thanksgiving while almost everyone around them in the standings keeps winning.
Islanders News
#Isles lines at practice— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 15, 2022
Lee-Barzal-Wahlstrom
Bailey-Nelson-Beauvillier
Parise-Pageau-Palmieri
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
Johnston-Fasching-Holmstrom
D-pairs rotating
Sorokin in the starter’s net.
Anthony Beauvillier and Kyle Palmieri continue to take line rushes on Brock Nelson and J-G Pageau’s lines, respectively.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 15, 2022
D-pairs stay same:
Salo-Pulock
Aho-Dobson
Romanov-Mayfield
Sorokin still manning the starter’s net.
Elsewhere
