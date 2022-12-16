 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders Gameday News: Could use a win to keep pace

There is an opportunity for two points tonight, and the Islanders would be wise to take it.

By Steven E. Smith
New York Islanders v Arizona Coyotes
Hey, we get to see some Kachina.
The New York Islanders play the Arizona Coyotes tonight in Mullett Arena, a college stadium. We struggled for a long time with arena issues, so we understand how the Coyotes die-hards all feel.

However, the Islanders could really use a win tonight. They have lost two straight and have gone 2-4-1 since their four-game winning streak around Thanksgiving while almost everyone around them in the standings keeps winning.

FIGs go here. Puck drop is at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Islanders News

  • A preview of tonight’s game in Tempe, Arizona. [Islanders]
  • The Isles practiced at Mullett Arena yesterday to get the feel of the small building. [Islanders]
  • They placed Adam Pelech on IR, retroactively to December 6, so he can come off whenever he’s ready. [Isles DTD]
  • The roster move could mean either they called up a defenseman or more likely, based on line rushes, Kyle Palmieri is ready to come off IR and suit up. Sounds like Anthony Beauvillier is ready, too. [Newsday]
  • After a hot stretch, the Islanders’ power play has sputtered over the last five games. [Newsday]
  • Taking stock of the Islanders. [The Athletic]
  • The B-Isles played some of the AHL’s top teams this past week and came away with only one win, but they’re still in good shape. [Bridgeport Report]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Rangers giving the Leafs their first regulation loss in forever, the Penguins and the Hurricanes winning again, and thankfully, a Capitals regulation loss to Dallas. Also, the I-guess-you-can-call-them-streaky Devils lost their fourth straight, this time to the Flyers!

  • Mitch Marner’s point streak came to an end in Toronto’s loss. [NHL]
  • The league is apparently investigating increasing games between geographical rivals, but not as many as eight times as originally reported. [Sportico | Chris Johnston]
  • Bo Horvat is probably getting traded. That and more in Not Quite 32 Thoughts.
  • Trevor Moore signed a five-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. [NHL]
  • In a world of content, we must analyze the trade deadline, even though it’s three months away. [E$PN+]

