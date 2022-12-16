Along with returning guest Nick Giglia, Mike and Dan talk about a pair of goalies with distinguished NHL careers who stopped by the Islanders very briefly after being traded for one another.

John Vanbiesbrouck won a Vezina with the Rangers, then led the third-year Panthers on one of the most miraculous playoff runs in NHL history. But in his journeyman final seasons, he brought a touch of veteran presence to a very young Islanders team and showed he still had something left in the tank.

He had enough, in fact, to convince then-New Jersey general manager Lou Lamoriello to ship stalwart Chris Terreri to those same Islanders, who were playing out the string while the Devils geared up for another Cup run. But Terreri, months before he would retire for good, taught a melancholy group the value of playing for pride.

The trio also cover Vanbiesbrouck’s controversial history and Terreri’s unexpected fast food business venture.

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

The article by Scott Burnside about Vanbiesbrouck and the incident with Trevor Daley. Vanbiesbrouck is currently the GM of USA Hockey.

Video evidence of both of these goalies playing for the Islanders. Sometimes they even won. Here’s Beezer doing his best against the Leafs:

And here’s Terreri getting a win (and some high praise from the broadcast crew) against the Penguins later that same season:

What makes a “Weird Islander?”

We’re always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two of the following:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

