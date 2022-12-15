Islanders News: Desert dwelling, power play putzing

The New York Islanders have landed in Arizona, where they’ll be returning to college and also facing off with a real NHL team.

The Coyotes and their fantastically named temporary home, Mullett Arena, await the Isles. The Coyotes are 9-14-4 — they are who you thought they are — but are not a pushover as they’ve beaten some good teams this season.

And, of course, the Isles have laid some eggs against weaker opponents this year...including their 2-0 home loss to the Coyotes in early November.

Puck drop is 9:30 Eastern tomorrow.

Islanders News

One of the thing affecting them recently — and possibly influenced by Kyle Palmieri’s injury loss — is their “brutal” power play struggles. [Newsday | Post]

The latest Talkin’ Isles podcast has former Isles broadcaster Barry Landers (1981 to 1997), including the Easter Epic and working with Bob Nystrom. [Isles]

“No, she’s from here. We don’t know what happened.” How the Isles won over a fan from Wisconsin, where they talk a different kind of funny. [Isles]

Don’t worry, Barry Trotz isn’t going to swoop in to save the Rangers just yet. The coach with the shortest neck and the widest shoulders says he’s unlikely to return to coaching this season as he takes care of family matters. [NHL]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores included a bunch of average teams playing each other, with the Canucks handing the Flames their fourth consecutive non-win. (It was a shootout loss.)