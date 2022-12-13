New York Islanders at Boston Bruins: On the road again [Game #30]

Right as Vezina talk was starting to heat up, Ilya Sorokin has taken four “L”s in a row — not always on him, but certainly not any game-stealing performances — so it sounds like Semyon Varlamov will get the start tonight in Boston as the New York Islanders begin a five-game road stretch.

Varlamov off the ice first. https://t.co/0YVrweTDkF — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 13, 2022

Of all the frets and worries we have by birthright with this team, it is reassuring not to have to worry about the goaltending position or center ice. The Isles are strong and healthy {knock on wood} at both positions, which helps give them a chance any night.

Of course, tonight is a daunting one, with the host Bruins leading the league and suffering only four regulation losses in their first 27 games, none of them at home.

This is our game thread, be yours to chat it up and down.