Islanders Gameday News: Tough road begins in Boston

The Islanders are in Boston to kick off a five-game, coast-to-near-coast (and-back) road stretch, with stops at home, a back-to-back in the desert, by a visit to the defending Cup champions and then back in New York for a visit to the Garden.
First up is the Bruins, who are atop the league at 22-4-1 and pose the biggest challenge of this stretch, but the Knights and Avalanche also lurk ahead.
Leave your First Islanders Goal picks for tonight here.
Islanders News
- Injury updates: Adam Pelech still firmly on the shelf, but Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Beauvillier both practiced and accompanied the team to Boston. [Isles]
- It’s a good time for a five-game road trip. [Newsday]
- The 13-year-old who won the context to name the short-lived Islanders mascot, Nyisles, is all grown up with children and the Isles brought her and her family back from Florida for Friday night’s game and Nyisles’ return. My GOD I feel old. [Isles]
- Prospect Report: Calle Odelius makes Sweden’s World Juniors squad, Matt Maggio has eight-point week. [Isles]
Elsewhere
Monday’s inconvenient NHL scores include the Penguins winning their sixth in a row (with a late goal by Malkin) and the Smurfs (with two goals in 7 seconds) knocking off the Devils in overtime.
- Team captain and pending UFA Bo Horvat has declined a contract extension from the Canucks, who will now look to trade him. [Athletic | TSN]
- From the owner’s mouth: the Capitals may be struggling and have lots of expiring contracts, but they will not go into a rebuild while Alex Ovechkin’s still around. [ESPN]
- I’m sure you join the Board of Governors in honoring Gary Bettman (fancy proclamation) on 30 years at the helm. [NHL]
- Like him or hate him, Bettman’s appointment changed hockey. This was back when it made sense for him to pose with a stick that had a wooden blade. [NHL]
- His deputy reports there is “significant interest” in purchasing the Senators. [Sportsnet]
- Vegas has placed Jack Eichel on IR. [TSN]
- Chris Tanev walked off under his own power but left the game after taking a shot to the head. [TSN]
- The Kraken are much improved, pushing for a playoff spot in their second season. [NHL]
- Analyzing the impact of strength of schedule on the standings. [Sportsnet]
- Former Islander property and future Smurfs disappointment Wade Redden is added to the Senators’ ring of honor. [TSN]
- Travis Hamonic, victim of friendly tantrum fire:
Igor to Trouba pic.twitter.com/t5xVTTvOrK— jill (@BRADENSCHNElDER) December 13, 2022
Loading comments...