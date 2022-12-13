Islanders Gameday News: Tough road begins in Boston

The Islanders are in Boston to kick off a five-game, coast-to-near-coast (and-back) road stretch, with stops at home, a back-to-back in the desert, by a visit to the defending Cup champions and then back in New York for a visit to the Garden.

First up is the Bruins, who are atop the league at 22-4-1 and pose the biggest challenge of this stretch, but the Knights and Avalanche also lurk ahead.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks for tonight here.

Islanders News

Injury updates: Adam Pelech still firmly on the shelf, but Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Beauvillier both practiced and accompanied the team to Boston. [Isles]

It’s a good time for a five-game road trip. [Newsday]

The 13-year-old who won the context to name the short-lived Islanders mascot, Nyisles, is all grown up with children and the Isles brought her and her family back from Florida for Friday night’s game and Nyisles’ return. My GOD I feel old. [Isles]

Prospect Report: Calle Odelius makes Sweden’s World Juniors squad, Matt Maggio has eight-point week. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Monday’s inconvenient NHL scores include the Penguins winning their sixth in a row (with a late goal by Malkin) and the Smurfs (with two goals in 7 seconds) knocking off the Devils in overtime.