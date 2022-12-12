 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders News: Reset, bounce back

The Islanders have a little time to regroup from their latest setback before facing the Bruins.

Carolina Hurricanes v New York Islanders
What decade is it
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Friday night was a thrill, Saturday night was a dull bummer, but it’s a new week. The Islanders will face the Bruins in Boston on Tuesday, before heading out on another compressed far-west road trip on the weekend.

The health of Adam Pelech and Anthony Beauvillier could factor in their decisions, if not their fortunes.

Islanders News

  • Let down (and hanging around): The Isles started off okay, but the Hurricanes allowed them absolutely nothing as the game went on. [LHH | Newsday | Isles | Post]
  • “Calculated aggressiveness.” Despite nights like Saturday, Lane Lambert’s system and structure have proven a success for the Isles. [Newsday]
  • But can the Islanders stay competitive if Adam Pelech remains out long term? [Athletic]
  • Not on nights when they can’t get shots. [Newsday]
  • Yet more on the story of the fisherman logo, then and now, and how some current players feel. [NHL] Here’s more from the players about the jersey if you need that sort of thing. [Isles]
  • As a warmup for this week’s meeting with the Bruins, yesterday the Baby Isles beat the Baby Bruins, 5-2. [Bridgeport]
  • Does Anthony Beauvillier’s injury open the door wider for Hudson Fasching? [NY Post]
  • (Yester)day in Isles history: One year ago, the Isles finally get their first win in Elmont. [Isles]
  • If you grew up in the age of streaming — or even just cable TV and the Internet — it may be hard to fathom Stan Fischler’s tales of the early days of Islanders TV. [Isles]
  • Henrik Tikkanen has quickly become comfortable in the ECHL. [Flohockey.tv]

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s NHL scores include the Capitals beating the Jets in regulation, and Mikko Rantanen scoring all three goals in Colorado’s OT win over the Blues.

Also last night: Look at this garbage from Ryan Lomberg:

  • With illness running through his Kladno team, Jaromir Jagr made his season debut at age 50 and registered two assists. [Sportsnet]
  • Kris Letang returned just 12 days after suffering a stroke. [NHL]
  • Jeff Skinner received a three-game suspension for a brutal crosscheck to Jake Guentzel’s face. [NHL]
  • And Seattle’s Jamie Oleksiak was suspended three games for a check to the head. [TSN]
  • The Jets are on fire atop the West, thought hey hit a speed bump against the Capitals, who are watching Alex Ovechkin inch closer to 800 goals. [Sportsnet]
  • Eleven years after the Bruins beat the Canucks in the Stanely Cup final, there is some sort of memory dispute and drama between Zdeno Chara and Kevin Bieksa. Okay. [Sportsnet]
  • The Leafs have lost Nicholas Robertson for 6-8 weeks to rehab a shoulder injury. [NHL]
  • William Nylander had a five-point night, and therefore we must declare him a Leafs superstar. [Sportsnet]

