Islanders News: Reset, bounce back

Friday night was a thrill, Saturday night was a dull bummer, but it’s a new week. The Islanders will face the Bruins in Boston on Tuesday, before heading out on another compressed far-west road trip on the weekend.

The health of Adam Pelech and Anthony Beauvillier could factor in their decisions, if not their fortunes.

Islanders News

Let down (and hanging around): The Isles started off okay, but the Hurricanes allowed them absolutely nothing as the game went on. [LHH | Newsday | Isles | Post]

“Calculated aggressiveness.” Despite nights like Saturday, Lane Lambert’s system and structure have proven a success for the Isles. [Newsday]

But can the Islanders stay competitive if Adam Pelech remains out long term? [Athletic]

Not on nights when they can’t get shots. [Newsday]

Yet more on the story of the fisherman logo, then and now, and how some current players feel. [NHL] Here’s more from the players about the jersey if you need that sort of thing. [Isles]

As a warmup for this week’s meeting with the Bruins, yesterday the Baby Isles beat the Baby Bruins, 5-2. [Bridgeport]

Does Anthony Beauvillier’s injury open the door wider for Hudson Fasching? [NY Post]

(Yester)day in Isles history: One year ago, the Isles finally get their first win in Elmont. [Isles]

If you grew up in the age of streaming — or even just cable TV and the Internet — it may be hard to fathom Stan Fischler’s tales of the early days of Islanders TV. [Isles]

Henrik Tikkanen has quickly become comfortable in the ECHL. [Flohockey.tv]

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s NHL scores include the Capitals beating the Jets in regulation, and Mikko Rantanen scoring all three goals in Colorado’s OT win over the Blues.

Also last night: Look at this garbage from Ryan Lomberg:

Ryan Lomberg with a dangerous retaliatory hit on Justin Schultz.



Lomberg gets 5 and the game for boarding. Department of Player Saftey will take a look no doubt. pic.twitter.com/JVJH7Rqrgl — Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) December 12, 2022