Islanders News: Reset, bounce back

Friday night was a thrill, Saturday night was a dull bummer, but it’s a new week. The Islanders will face the Bruins in Boston on Tuesday, before heading out on another compressed far-west road trip on the weekend.
The health of Adam Pelech and Anthony Beauvillier could factor in their decisions, if not their fortunes.
Islanders News
- Let down (and hanging around): The Isles started off okay, but the Hurricanes allowed them absolutely nothing as the game went on. [LHH | Newsday | Isles | Post]
- “Calculated aggressiveness.” Despite nights like Saturday, Lane Lambert’s system and structure have proven a success for the Isles. [Newsday]
- But can the Islanders stay competitive if Adam Pelech remains out long term? [Athletic]
- Not on nights when they can’t get shots. [Newsday]
- Yet more on the story of the fisherman logo, then and now, and how some current players feel. [NHL] Here’s more from the players about the jersey if you need that sort of thing. [Isles]
- As a warmup for this week’s meeting with the Bruins, yesterday the Baby Isles beat the Baby Bruins, 5-2. [Bridgeport]
- Does Anthony Beauvillier’s injury open the door wider for Hudson Fasching? [NY Post]
- (Yester)day in Isles history: One year ago, the Isles finally get their first win in Elmont. [Isles]
- If you grew up in the age of streaming — or even just cable TV and the Internet — it may be hard to fathom Stan Fischler’s tales of the early days of Islanders TV. [Isles]
- Henrik Tikkanen has quickly become comfortable in the ECHL. [Flohockey.tv]
Elsewhere
Yesterday’s NHL scores include the Capitals beating the Jets in regulation, and Mikko Rantanen scoring all three goals in Colorado’s OT win over the Blues.
Also last night: Look at this garbage from Ryan Lomberg:
Ryan Lomberg with a dangerous retaliatory hit on Justin Schultz.— Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) December 12, 2022
Lomberg gets 5 and the game for boarding. Department of Player Saftey will take a look no doubt. pic.twitter.com/JVJH7Rqrgl
- With illness running through his Kladno team, Jaromir Jagr made his season debut at age 50 and registered two assists. [Sportsnet]
- Kris Letang returned just 12 days after suffering a stroke. [NHL]
- Jeff Skinner received a three-game suspension for a brutal crosscheck to Jake Guentzel’s face. [NHL]
- And Seattle’s Jamie Oleksiak was suspended three games for a check to the head. [TSN]
- The Jets are on fire atop the West, thought hey hit a speed bump against the Capitals, who are watching Alex Ovechkin inch closer to 800 goals. [Sportsnet]
- Eleven years after the Bruins beat the Canucks in the Stanely Cup final, there is some sort of memory dispute and drama between Zdeno Chara and Kevin Bieksa. Okay. [Sportsnet]
- The Leafs have lost Nicholas Robertson for 6-8 weeks to rehab a shoulder injury. [NHL]
- William Nylander had a five-point night, and therefore we must declare him a Leafs superstar. [Sportsnet]
