Islanders Anxiety - Episode 223 - Two Most Opposite Games

WARNING. CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE. Mike and Dan look at back-to-back games that couldn’t have been more different: an exciting win over the Devils and a frustrating shutout against the Hurricanes.

Against a fast team that had taken them to school earlier this season, the Islanders exerted their will against New Jersey and came out on top. One night later against a team they had previously handled, the Islanders were impotent against a rested Carolina team with a frustrating game plan. Through both games, their physicality played a big part; giving them confidence in one game and being missing in the other.

Along the way, they spotlight the play of Alex Romanov, Matt Martin, Hudson Fasching and players who were touted as the next big thing only to become simply... “guys.”

REFERENCES

So good.

Alex Romanov with a huge hit on Miles Wood pic.twitter.com/4DHtLA5HQk — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 10, 2022

PLUGS!

Vintage Ice Hockey.com has t-shirts, hoodies, jerseys and more featuring over 100 classic hockey logos. Vintage Ice Hockey also carries our Al Arbour and “The Island” merch, and our portion of the sales are donated directly to the Center for Dementia Research in the name of the coach. Use the code ANXIETY at checkout to save 15% on your order.

Try wines from The Pinot Project. Delicious Rosé, Pinot Grigio and a Pinot Noir that was named a 2022 Top 100 Best Buy by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All are under $15 a bottle and are available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena. Learn more at The Pinot Project.com. Please drink responsibly

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show's profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.

You can subscribe to Islanders Anxiety in any podcast app. Use either the app’s search function or enter our RSS feed.

Hosting for SB Nation podcasts is provided by Megaphone.