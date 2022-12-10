New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Just one Aho [Game #29]

The New York Islanders attempt to beat teams above them in the Metro on consecutive nights as they host the Carolina Hurricanes in Elmont, donning their fisherman reverse retro jerseys for the first time.

These teams met in late October, when the Isles pulled off a 6-2 win in the middle of an impressive run where they beat the Canes and Avalanche on back-to-back nights, and added a couple more wins before laying an egg against the Red Wings.

The teams enter tied in points — a three-way tie with the Penguins at 34 — though the Hurricanes have two games in hand on the Islanders and the Penguins have one. The Smurfs lurk one point behind, and with still one more game played than the Isles.

Tonight there will only be one Sebastian Aho — the lesser Hurricanes’ version will miss this game due to some day-to-day injury.

On the Islanders’ injury front, Adam Pelech will remain out for a while but Anthony Beauvillier’s arm or shoulder injury thankfully sounds like it is not long-term, since he was considered a game-time decision.

Closest we've gotten re: update on Pelech is probably what Anders Lee said yesterday: "It’s scary but glad to hear that he’s in a good spot and he’ll be on his road to recovery. Any time something like that happens it’s always a little tough until you find out how they’re doing.” — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) December 9, 2022

Ilya Sorokin should draw the start after Semyon Varlamov stopped the Devils last night.