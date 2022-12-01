Islanders Recall Fasching, Bardreau amid Bailey, Clutterbuck, Palmieri injury questions

With forward injuries accumulating for the first time this season, Thursday the New York Islanders announced some roster moves in preparation for their meeting with the Nashville Predators on Friday night.

First, to clear up some speculation: Aatu Raty was held out of Bridgeport’s win Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness, not as some safety measure for an NHL debut.

Instead, the Islanders called up forwards Cole Bardreau and Hudson Fasching, with Josh Bailey (who missed Tuesday’s loss) and Cal Clutterbuck (who left it in the first) listed as “day to day.” Also, they officially put Kyle Palmieri on IR, retroactive to Nov. 21, though he is also considered “day to day.”

Simon Holmstrom remains on the NHL roster, and Robin Salo remains assigned to Bridgeport — leaving six NHL defensemen and some extra forwards to consider for Friday’s home game.

“They were positional call ups,” said GM Lou Lamoriello, as posted on the team site. “We could have called up other people in different positions but that’s not the need right now. It’s a positional need and also warranted on the way they have played throughout the season.”

Fasching, a 6’3, 27-year-old right wing, has 38 prior NHL games with the Sabres and Coyotes, but he has not appeared in the NHL with the Islanders. Bardreau’s 10 games of NHL experience were all with the Islanders — remember his first (and only, thus far) goal came on a penalty shot — but they were in 2019-20. A nice reward for patience and hard work.

Here are the newcomers reacting after practice today:

