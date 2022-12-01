Islanders News: Still nursing wounds

The Islanders have one more day before their meeting at home with the Predators, so one more day for us to watch for tea leaves about the health of Kyle Palmieri (four games out and counting), Cal Clutterbuck (left last game) and Josh Bailey (late scratch last game).
Islanders News
- If, indeed, these injuries persist, it will test the Islanders’ depth (but continue the opportunity for Simon Long-stick Holmstrom). [Newsday]
- Uncle Leo joins the show! The newest Talkin’ Isles podcast talks to Leo Komarov, who is realistic about why he was a Maple Leafs All-Star. The interview is actually pretty straightforward though, no humor really — though he does call out the bad card players at the end (Clutterbuck, Boychuk...Barzal doesn’t even count). [Isles]
- The Isles are ranked 10th in the NHL-dot-com power rankings. I don’t really care about such things but that feels about right. [NHL]
- I don’t know why the Athletic is doing a top 99 players ever thing but this one is about Zdeno Chara and has some good backstory. Man, I didn’t think about him trying to fit on a bus on those long WHL road trips. [Athletic]
- The Isles’ spouses go Christmas shopping for (other) kids. [Isles]
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores include the Blackhawks losing their eighth straight, and the Leafs winning as Mitch Marner extended his point streak to 18. Sadly, the Rangers won a “must win” over Ottawa.
- “20 years ago today Craig Anderson made his NHL debut, today he assisted on the Sabres’ first goal. He became the 10th player in NHL history to record a point on the 20th anniversary of his League debut & the first goalie to do so.” [@PR_NHL]
- Kris Letang is out after a stroke(!) but it is not believed to be career threatening, and not as severe as the one he suffered in 2014. [NHL]
- The Tempe city council has advanced the Coyotes arena development proposal to a public vote. [NHL]
- Why the Coyotes are still looking for a big return for Jakob Chychrun. (Cause why not try?) [Sportsnet]
- Pat Maroon — and then Steve Stamkos, following his lead — donates to mental health support after longtime Jumped-the-shark Jack
assEdwards mocked his weight. [TSN]
- The shock of that slap of Chris Rock wearing off, Will Smith moves up Craig Button’s prospect list. [TSN]
- 22 Thoughts mostly on hockey, but one on the absurd obsession with shoe shines by people who worry too much about other people’s footwear. [Sportsnet]
- We clipped this about the summer goalie carousel yesterday, but I wanted to share my take on it: Classic LeBrun piece that has a 32 Thoughts-style opening premise, then flashes access to GMs by sharing a medley of GM quotes basically saying, “Yeah, our guy is doing fine.” [Athletic]
Loading comments...