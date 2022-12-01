Islanders News: Still nursing wounds

The Islanders have one more day before their meeting at home with the Predators, so one more day for us to watch for tea leaves about the health of Kyle Palmieri (four games out and counting), Cal Clutterbuck (left last game) and Josh Bailey (late scratch last game).

Islanders News

If, indeed, these injuries persist, it will test the Islanders’ depth (but continue the opportunity for Simon Long-stick Holmstrom). [Newsday]

Uncle Leo joins the show! The newest Talkin’ Isles podcast talks to Leo Komarov, who is realistic about why he was a Maple Leafs All-Star. The interview is actually pretty straightforward though, no humor really — though he does call out the bad card players at the end (Clutterbuck, Boychuk...Barzal doesn’t even count). [Isles]

The Isles are ranked 10th in the NHL-dot-com power rankings. I don’t really care about such things but that feels about right. [NHL]

I don’t know why the Athletic is doing a top 99 players ever thing but this one is about Zdeno Chara and has some good backstory. Man, I didn’t think about him trying to fit on a bus on those long WHL road trips. [Athletic]

The Isles’ spouses go Christmas shopping for (other) kids. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Blackhawks losing their eighth straight, and the Leafs winning as Mitch Marner extended his point streak to 18. Sadly, the Rangers won a “must win” over Ottawa.