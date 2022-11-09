Islanders News: They did it again

We can say it until we’re blue in the face: It is clear that this is not a sustainable way to play for the New York Islanders.

But man, is it fun and exciting.

Spotting 3-1 advantages to good teams usually leads to losses. It is, of course, excellent that they are banking points and regulation wins. It’s even better to see that they sit second in the Metro and fourth in the NHL, though they are tied with a bunch of teams with the most games played at 14.

More good news about this stretch: These games have come against supposedly strong opponents. The benefit is twofold. (1) Their schedule will soften—their next four games are against Arizona, Columbus, Ottawa, and Nashville. (2) As Mathew Barzal said Monday night and others have since echoed, it gives them confidence that they’re never truly out of a game.

Islanders News

About last night:

They did it again in the third period. And to do it against the Rangers at the Garden? [chef’s kiss] [LHH]

It was their second third-period, multi-goal comeback in as many nights. [3 Takeaways]

They got goals from Adam Pelech, Brock Nelson, and Anders Lee in the third period. [Rapid Recap]

It’s the Isles’ seventh win in eight games. [NHL]

This 7-1-0 run began against the Rangers, so it’s appropriate that they did to them again. [The Athletic]

And it’s the return of the “Never Say Die” ethos to the Islanders. [amNY]

This resiliency is becoming their signature, their identity. [NY Post]

Coach Lane Lambert says that they have a lot of heart. [amNY]

Lee’s game-winner was sweet, even if it probably should’ve been whistled down for Oliver Wahlstrom’s trip of Kaapo Kakko. [Newsday]

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant was not happy with the missed call on the game-winning goal. [NY Post]

Cal Clutterbuck missed the game with an unspecified injury; he had left Monday night’s game in the first period. Nikita Soshnikov took his place. [Newsday]

Semyon Varlamov was given the chance to extend his MSG shutout streak. [Newsday] It was snapped in the first period, and he gave up a couple of goals that were pretty ugly, but he held down the fort to secure the Isles’ victory in the third.

Eric Hornick’s Skinny is even better when the Islanders make history as they have the last couple of nights. [NYI Skinny]

WARRIUH:

Stick taps to Adam Pelech, who took a puck to the face, stayed on the ice for 50 more seconds and made the final clear out of the zone.



That’s #Isles hockey. pic.twitter.com/jm9DKY8Z8S — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 9, 2022

More than that:

Even though he still has yet to score a goal, it’s clear that Mathew Barzal has elevated his game this season. He entered play last night with 14 assists and added another. [Newsday]

Lambert’s players have given him rave reviews. As Matt Martin noted, he is extremely prepared. [NY Post]

It has been one hell of a start to his AHL career for Bridgeport Islander Ruslan Iskhakov. [B-Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Devils topping the Flames again for their seventh straight win (and Calgary’s sixth straight loss).