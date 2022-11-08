New York Islanders at Short Island Smurfs [Game 14]

It’s Battle of New York: Part II (of only III) as the Islanders make their first visit to the Garden.

The Isles and Rangers have each played 13 games, with the good guys (8-5-0) one point ahead of the redpants (6-4-3) and holding a superior goal differential, +12 vs. -3.

Last meeting, on Long Island, the Isles enjoyed an Ilya Sorokin masterclass while feasting on Jaroslav Halak. This time, the Rangers will go with their #1 Igor...

Igor tonight, GG said. Kravtsov is in. Lindgren and Gauthier are out, but getting closer. And, asked about the Miller-Fox pairing, GG said it was “alright.” He said he likes Miller with Trouba. And then he added, “you might see something different.” — Colin Stephenson (@ColinSNewsday) November 8, 2022

... and Lane Lambert is more from — or conforming to — the Lou School of Say Nothing, so he wouldn’t hint which forward would step in for injured Cal Clutterbuck tonight...if Clutterbuck were hypothetically injured. Both Ross Johnston and NIkita Soshkinov each give you “a little bit of the same, so we’ll just have to play it by ear,” he said with a straight face.

He also, of course, would not disclose his starting goaltender, though the Rangers expect to see Semyon Varlamov after Sorokin played last night and faced a not-tiny workload.