Islanders Gameday News: Limping Flames arrive; Asselstine shares stories

It’s a slightly earlier 7 p.m. EST start tonight as the New York Islanders return home to host the Calgary Flames.

While the Islanders have rebounded from a sputtering start to the season, the Flames have experienced quite the opposite. They roll into town after a terrible 0-3-1 homestand, seeking to “reclaim identity” and all that.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks for tonight here. Then get ready for another, as the Isles go to Manhattan for the second half of a back-to-back tomorrow night.

Islanders News

Previewing tonight: The Isles have lost four straight meetings with the Flames. [Isles]

In a special episode of Islanders Anxiety, Dan and Mike are a little short on anxiety and long on stories from former longtime linesman Ron Asselstine, whose career included plenty of Islanders moments and other tales. [LHH]

After the setback in Detroit, the Isles want to make sure they don’t head in reverse again. [Newsday]

Robin Salo, who hasn’t bumped Sebastian Aho from the lineup since returning to the Isles roster Oct. 20, was loaned back to Bridgeport. [Isles]

Bruno! In the latest Talkin’ Isles podcast, Bruno Gervais recalls playing with Wade Dubielewicz, the Arbour 1,500th game, and of course Fight Night with the Pens. [Isles]

How Ilya Sorokin went from the slopes to the rink. [Newsday]

Leftovers from Saturday afternoon:

Recaps of the first shutout loss of the season. [Newsday | LHH]

3 Takeaways [Isles]

Crazy reminder: “The Isles did not earn their seventh win of the season last season until December 11th.” [NYI Skinny]

Elsewhere

Sunday’s NHL scores include the Red Wings topping the other New York team, in overtime.