Islanders Gameday News: Limping Flames arrive; Asselstine shares stories

It’s a slightly earlier 7 p.m. EST start tonight as the New York Islanders return home to host the Calgary Flames.
While the Islanders have rebounded from a sputtering start to the season, the Flames have experienced quite the opposite. They roll into town after a terrible 0-3-1 homestand, seeking to “reclaim identity” and all that.
Leave your First Islanders Goal picks for tonight here. Then get ready for another, as the Isles go to Manhattan for the second half of a back-to-back tomorrow night.
Islanders News
- Previewing tonight: The Isles have lost four straight meetings with the Flames. [Isles]
- In a special episode of Islanders Anxiety, Dan and Mike are a little short on anxiety and long on stories from former longtime linesman Ron Asselstine, whose career included plenty of Islanders moments and other tales. [LHH]
- After the setback in Detroit, the Isles want to make sure they don’t head in reverse again. [Newsday]
- Robin Salo, who hasn’t bumped Sebastian Aho from the lineup since returning to the Isles roster Oct. 20, was loaned back to Bridgeport. [Isles]
- Bruno! In the latest Talkin’ Isles podcast, Bruno Gervais recalls playing with Wade Dubielewicz, the Arbour 1,500th game, and of course Fight Night with the Pens. [Isles]
- How Ilya Sorokin went from the slopes to the rink. [Newsday]
Leftovers from Saturday afternoon:
- Recaps of the first shutout loss of the season. [Newsday | LHH]
- 3 Takeaways [Isles]
- Crazy reminder: “The Isles did not earn their seventh win of the season last season until December 11th.” [NYI Skinny]
Elsewhere
Sunday’s NHL scores include the Red Wings topping the other New York team, in overtime.
- He’s in Florida now but Matthew Tkachuk is still at war with the Kings, and now he’s got a two-game suspension for high-sticking Jonathan Quick. [NHL]
- He’s not the only one: Josh Anderson gets a two-game suspension for boarding Alex Pietrangelo from behind. [NHL]
- It didn’t slow them down because the Leafs just won their third in a row, but they’re without Ilya Samsonov for at least a week. [NHL]
- The reception to homecomers Mikko Rantanen and Patrik Laine shows the value of the Global Series. [THN]
- Claude Giroux acknowledged it would be weird to face the Flyers for the first time. [NHL] (Alas, his Senators lost to his old mates.)
- After blowing a lead to lose yet again, the Canucks head out on a long road trip with hopes of salvaging their season. [Sportsnet]
- Kevin Bieksa was honored and his appearance just reminds Canucks watchers how thin their current blueline is. [THN]
- Sad news: Peter McNab, former NHLer and Avalanche analyst till the end, has died at 70. [Mile High Hockey | NHL]
- The Capitals claimed Nicolas Aube-Kubel from the Leafs for some reason. [TSN]
- That shifted quickly: After Gary Bettman announced the player wasn’t eligible for the NHL and perhaps after “learning new information” about the case, the Bruins have done a 180 on their decision to sign unreformed bully Mitchell something-or-other. [Sportsnet]
- Rick Tocchet and Anson Carter, once kind of-sort-of traded for one another, are enjoying being teammates at the TNT desk. [Awful Announcing]
