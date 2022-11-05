Islanders Gameday News: Wheeling for six in Motor City [Game 12]

The New York Islanders are in Detroit, but alas there’s no Nick Leddy or Thomas Greiss to greet them. Those two ex-Isles are now former Wings trying to stop the bleeding in St. Louis, where the Islanders happily and easily cruised into town to take both points.

If you’re still sleeping off Friday’s sins and just getting into late-morning coffee, be advised: Today’s game vs. the Red Wings is a 1 p.m. start.

Like the Isles, the Red Wings have had an up-and-down start to the season, although in an even more bipolar way: Two season-opening wins and two OT losses were followed by results that include blowout losses at the hands of the Devils, Sabres and Bruins. Then Thursday night at home they beat the Capitals, 3-1, bringing their record to 5-3-2.

The Islanders, as you surely know, are gunning for their sixth regulation win in a row and a sweep of this three-game road trip, currently sitting on a 7-4 record.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.

Islanders News

The Isles recognize they have played well, but remind themselves not to get comfortable. That’s the crux of life, isn’t it? [Newsday]

Noah Dobson’s “heady” play — you saw the interception that kept an expiring 5-on-3 from becoming a disaster — was big in the win over the Blues. [Athletic]

An official preview of today’s game. [Isles]

Trivia alert: Lane Lambert’s first coach’s challenge is a success, and probably but the moral dagger in the Blues. (I was in no way convinced Leddy’s goal would be overturned, because I’ve seen too much NHL officiating and Situation Room in my life.) [Newsday]

The latest Weird Islanders podcast features LHH long-timer Mike B. and the regular hosts discussing some very idiosyncratic “almost famous” Isles. One of them scores in the Olympics alongside fellow Weird Islander Craig Janney. [LHH]

Follow the latest on today’s opponent at Winging It In Motown.

Elsewhere

Friday’s two NHL scores include the the Blue Jackets falling in Finland to Colorado, and the Hurricanes beating the Sabres, with some other Sebastian Aho guy getting a hat trick.