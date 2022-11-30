Islanders News: Better effort needed against a desperate team

That was unpleasant to watch. The New York Islanders got Torts’d by a Philadelphia Flyers team missing a few of its regulars and dressing a few minor-leaguers. They agreed to two fights in the first eight seconds, scored an early goal on a five-on-three, and then peaced out.

It happens. That’s hockey. The Flyers were a desperate team who hadn’t won in three weeks—they needed and wanted that win much more than New York. And it didn’t help that, on top of Kyle Palmieri remaining out, Josh Bailey was a late injury scratch; nor did it help that Cal Clutterbuck left the game in the first period, essentially shortening the bench to three lines instead of four.

But the most frustrating part is that the Islanders at times just looked disinterested, and it’s not the first time this season they have looked that way.

Anyway, now they have two days to stew over the loss before Friday’s game against the Nashville Predators, who the Islanders always seem to struggle against. That game will also be on ESPN+ and Hulu, so here’s a guide on how to watch it. It’s unfortunate that we have to sit through that again, but at least we won’t have to listen to John “I Know Hockey Really Well I Swear” Buccigross.

#Isles did win all five of those. Problem you get on national broadcasts. https://t.co/zDQv3ShFLO — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) November 30, 2022

Islanders News

About last night:

The loss snapped the Isles’ win streak; Philly’s win snapped its losing streak. [LHH]

It was another chippy game, but that seemed to play right into the Flyers’ hands. [Newsday]

Kevin Hayes led the way for the Flyers with the game-winning goal, the empty-netter, and an all-around strong game. And Carter Hart was good when he needed to be. [Rapid Recap | NHL]

It was Brock Nelson’s 700th game, too. [3 Takeaways]

Bailey missed the game, but Ross Johnston was already likely to dress; it just meant that Simon Holmstrom stayed in the lineup instead. [Islanders | Newsday]

Noah Dobson scored the lone Isles’ goal, his seventh of the season, pushing him to third among defensemen behind only the Swedes: Erik Karlsson and Rasmus Dahlin. [NYI Skinny]

Other bits:

Mathew Barzal has been an offensive machine with a pretty strong two-way game that has resulted in a sterling xG%, but he could improve on faceoffs and not missing the net. [The Athletic]

Sara Civian was the guest for this week’s episode of Hockey Night in New York, offering some “national” perspective on what the Islanders have done this season.

The Islanders have partnered with Easterseals NY, derived from the historic Easterseals organization, one of the first to aid people with disabilities. [Islanders]

The Islanders’ wives and girlfriends went holiday toy shopping for the children. [Islanders]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Hurricanes beating the Penguins in overtime, the Capitals throttling the Canucks, and the Kraken topping the Kings in overtime by a final score of 9(!) to 8(!). 9-8: goaltending optional.