New York Islanders at St. Louis Blues [Game 11 Thread]

For the second of a three-game midwestern trip, the New York Islanders visit the St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won four straight games, and the Blues have lost five straight in regulation since starting 3-0-0.

The Islanders would like to make it a five-game streak, and they’re going with the lineup that had won the first three games of this streak. Matt Martin, who missed Tuesday’s game in Chicago because his wife gave birth to their second child earlier this week, is back with the team and back on the ice. He returns to his place at 4LW, and Ross Johnston comes back out.

#Isles in warmups

Bailey-Barzal-Wahlstrom

Lee-Nelson-Beauvillier

Parise-Pageau-Palmieri

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Romanov-Dobson

Pelech-Pulock

Aho-Mayfield

Sorokin

Varlamov — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 3, 2022

The Blues, meanwhile, got scolded by their GM, and captain Ryan O’Reilly recently denigrated his own play in the media. So they’ll surely be itching to win, and the Islanders will probably need to hold off a big push. That being said, the Islanders’ underlying numbers are a bit better than St. Louis’, and the Islanders’ numbers have improved of late.

It’s Ilya Sorokin vs. Jordan Binnington in the net. No Thomas Greiss tonight. But we do get to see Nick Leddy, playing on the top pair (which may be part of their problem, but who’s to say?).

#stlblues projected lineup vs. NY Islanders:



Schenn-O'Reilly-Acciari

Buchnevich-Barbashev-Tarasenko

Neighbours-Thomas-Kyrou

Toropchenko-Brown-Pitlick



Leddy-Parayko

Faulk-Krug

Mikkola-Bortuzzo



Binnington — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) November 3, 2022

Let’s go for five.