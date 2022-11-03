Islanders Gameday News: Cizikas returns to face other blueshirts

The New York Islanders are in St. Louis aiming for their fifth win in a row against a team reeling from five losses in a row. Trap game, you say?

The Blues won their first three games of the season before receiving varying levels of thumpings by Winnipeg, Nashville, Montreal and L.A. They faced a few key injuries up front — Brandon Saad (upper body) is still out, but Pavel Buchnevich (residual Stench of Ranger) returned a couple of games ago. On the backline, skilled but injury-prone Scott Perunovich is out long term again.

They’ve already gotten the “we’re not changing the coach” and “you better not make me make moves” speech from GM Doug Armstrong, whose track record is admittedly pretty good despite the occasional decision to, say, give four years and a modified NTC to Marco Scandella. (He’s also out for the season.)

Oh, and they have old friends Nick Leddy and Thomas Greiss. We’ll see at least one of them tonight. Leave First Islanders Goal picks here (and catch the table before last game here).

Islanders News

Casey Cizikas will be back (presumably), as he was fined the max rather than suspended for that goalie interference ejection Tuesday in Chicago. [NHL | Newsday]

The Islanders offense has been rolling again — and there may even be room for improvement. [Athletic]

Crowdsourcing: Have you been to a game in Vegas? Help a fellow LHHer out with some tips and intel. [Fanpost]

Elsewhere

Wednesday’s NHL scores include the Leafs finally winning (boo) with a robot hat trick and the Penguins blowing a lead and giving up five third-period goals for their sixth loss in a row.