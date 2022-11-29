New York Islanders @ Philadelphia Flyers: Streaks on the line [Game 24]

Here we are! It was a little longer wait, but the mildly anticipated rematch of Saturday’s suddenly-emotional Islanders win over the Flyers is upon us.

The teams face off at 7:30(ish) in Philadelphia, where all can be forgiven for just wanting to fire that franchise into the sun. Reminder that this is conveniently an ESPN+/Hulu/something or other broadcast only.

Will it become a fightfest or other theater for shenanigans? Chances are decent! The Flyers took exception late in Saturday’s game because #reasons, they are a battered, wounded, reeling team, and their coach probably isn’t averse to resorting to any ol’ time tactic to make the bus look mean.

We shall see.

It’s also Brock Nelson’s 700th NHL (regular season) game. While the backups played Saturday, this one is expected to be Hart vs. Sorokin. Either goalie can steal it.

#Isles Brock Nelson on playing in 700th game tonight: "It's not a major one but it means you've been around for a bit. Fortunate to be part of being around the group, being in the NHL, which has always been a dream. Maybe just a reminder to cherish every day." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 29, 2022