 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New York Islanders @ Philadelphia Flyers: Streaks on the line [Game 24]

By Dominik
/ new
Philadelphia Flyers v New York Islanders
Jump me and I’ll fight in your general direction.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here we are! It was a little longer wait, but the mildly anticipated rematch of Saturday’s suddenly-emotional Islanders win over the Flyers is upon us.

The teams face off at 7:30(ish) in Philadelphia, where all can be forgiven for just wanting to fire that franchise into the sun. Reminder that this is conveniently an ESPN+/Hulu/something or other broadcast only.

Will it become a fightfest or other theater for shenanigans? Chances are decent! The Flyers took exception late in Saturday’s game because #reasons, they are a battered, wounded, reeling team, and their coach probably isn’t averse to resorting to any ol’ time tactic to make the bus look mean.

We shall see.

It’s also Brock Nelson’s 700th NHL (regular season) game. While the backups played Saturday, this one is expected to be Hart vs. Sorokin. Either goalie can steal it.

Prediction: DeAngelo does something stupid. And win or lose, his bro will probably say they kept the oath faith and won.

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...