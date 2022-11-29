Islanders Gameday News: Rematch in Philadelphia

The New York Islanders are in Philadelphia for the second game of a home-and-home with the Flyers Tuesday night. The initial game, a 5-2 Isles win in Elmont on Saturday, escalated quickly.

Will Lane Lambert keep the winning lineup together? Will the late-game shenanigans prompt him to insert Ross Johnston? At least at Monday’s practice, there was no indication of changes:

Bailey-Barzal-Wahlstrom

Lee-Nelson-Beauvillier

Parise-Pageau-Holmstrom

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Aho-Dobson'

Pelech-Pulock

Romanov-Mayfield



Sorokin and Varlamov the goalies

Salo and Johnston the extras — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 28, 2022

Broadcast Note: This is an ESPN+/Hulu game, so plan accordingly.

Islanders News

Previewing tonight’s tilt. [Isles]

Kyle Palmieri will remain out and did not travel with the team, but Robin Salo did after a one-game refresher in Bridgeport. [Isles]

Three games into a surprise NHL debut, Simon Holmstrom is settling in and earning praise from teammates — and former teammate Kieffer Bellows. [Athletic]

Casey Cizikas has 29 PIM this year, and things sure go better when he stays out of the box. [Newsday]

Prospect Report: Tristan Lennox had a highlight save andwon his sixth straight in the OHL, while Cameron Berg picked up a couple points in Omaha’s weekend back-to-back vs. Denver. [Isles]

A couple of fights in the past week reveal a new "dimension" to Oliver Wahlstrom's game (and maybe a "think twice before breaking glass" for opponents). [AMNY]

Ilya Sorokin, only the 3rd star of the week for the NHL? Tsk. He’s forever #1 in our hearts. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores included multiple OT games, plus the Devils dumping the Rangers in regulation at the Garden.