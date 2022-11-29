Islanders Gameday News: Rematch in Philadelphia

The New York Islanders are in Philadelphia for the second game of a home-and-home with the Flyers Tuesday night. The initial game, a 5-2 Isles win in Elmont on Saturday, escalated quickly.
Will Lane Lambert keep the winning lineup together? Will the late-game shenanigans prompt him to insert Ross Johnston? At least at Monday’s practice, there was no indication of changes:
#Isles at practice— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 28, 2022
Bailey-Barzal-Wahlstrom
Lee-Nelson-Beauvillier
Parise-Pageau-Holmstrom
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
Aho-Dobson'
Pelech-Pulock
Romanov-Mayfield
Sorokin and Varlamov the goalies
Salo and Johnston the extras
Broadcast Note: This is an ESPN+/Hulu game, so plan accordingly.
Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.
Islanders News
- Previewing tonight’s tilt. [Isles]
- Kyle Palmieri will remain out and did not travel with the team, but Robin Salo did after a one-game refresher in Bridgeport. [Isles]
- Three games into a surprise NHL debut, Simon Holmstrom is settling in and earning praise from teammates — and former teammate Kieffer Bellows. [Athletic]
- Casey Cizikas has 29 PIM this year, and things sure go better when he stays out of the box. [Newsday]
- Prospect Report: Tristan Lennox had a highlight save andwon his sixth straight in the OHL, while Cameron Berg picked up a couple points in Omaha’s weekend back-to-back vs. Denver. [Isles]
- A couple of fights in the past week reveal a new “dimension” to Oliver Wahlstrom’s game (and maybe a “think twice before breaking glass” for opponents). [AMNY]
- Ilya Sorokin, only the 3rd star of the week for the NHL? Tsk. He’s forever #1 in our hearts. [Isles]
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores included multiple OT games, plus the Devils dumping the Rangers in regulation at the Garden.
- The five “most troubling” aspect of many with the Flyers and their current 10-game winless streak. [NBC Philly]
- A Blackhawks beatwriter explains why he thinks Patrick Kane would love to stay in Chicago and be a one-team legend, but it’s increasingly unlikely — and teases us with the heaven/hell possibility of him ending up with the Rangers or the Isles. [Athletic]
- Former 3rd overall pick Alex Galchenyuk lands with yet another team, signing in Colorado after joining them on a PTO and doing fine in the AHL. [Sportsnet]
- This Vezina tracker lists a lot of goalies before getting to Sorokin. [NHL]
- Anton Stralman, who joined the Bruins on a PTO before signing a one-year deal and appearing in eight games, has been placed on waivers. [TSN]
- The Jets have battled through early injury woes, relying on depth that the Flyers do not have. [Sportsnet]
- An analytics guru and video coach who previously worked with the Devils took a position with the Canucks early this year, but was terminated shortly after receiving a promotion this summer. She’s filed a discrimination complaint against the team and calls out assistant GM Emilie Castonguay, who was hired a few days after she was. [Sportsnet | Athletic | ESPN]
- “The goalie played a shit game again,” says Igor Shesterkin, who Brooksie says is not (in his current incarnation) strong enough to save the fragile, “glass jaw” Rangers. [Post]
Loading comments...