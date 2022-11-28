Islanders News: Philly sandwich

Everything that is wrong with the Philadelphia Flyers — and there are many, according to most preseason forecasts — is compounded by their ridiculous injury list, which makes a perfect storm of pain and misery for a team that the Islanders just sent to their 10th consecutive loss.

But they meet again Tuesday, and the Flyers, in the way that spiraling teams must look for bright spots, can look at how they played through two periods on Saturday in New York and think maybe there’s something to build on and end their latest streak.

There was also the physical shenanigans late in the game, with Nic Deslauriers attempting to start a fight with Alex Romanov followed by Tony DeAngelo regrettably doing so with Oliver Wahlstrom.

So Tuesday should be interesting. The Isles will be going for a fifth straight win and could use a good start to deflate their hosts early.

Islanders News

It was close until it wasn’t, as Zach Parise and the Isles cruised in the third period. [Newsday | Post | LHH]

Another big third period for a team that seems to be building a reputation about that. [Isles]

After the game, Lane Lambert was asked if Anthony Beauvillier is starting to come along. [Newsday]

Wahlstrom wasn’t expecting to be jumped by DeAngelo (“I turn around and his gloves are in the air”) but he handled himself just fine. [Post]

Kieffer Bellows is getting a shot with some regular duty with the injury-ravaged Flyers...and he doesn’t have to shave, so there’s that. [Post | Newsday]

This day in Isles history: Billy Smith credited with a goal, thanks to Rob Ramage’s errant pass with the goalie pulled. [Isles]

Stan catches up with Blue & Orange Army co-founder Tom LaFoso. [Isles]

Robin Salo has been loaned back to Bridgeport. He’s going to need to wait for an injury. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Some wild scores over the weekend included the Rangers blowing a 3-0 third period lead to lose to the Oilers in regulation (you hate to see it) and the Panthers doing the same, but at least salvaging an OT point against the Blues. Also, the Kraken have won five in a row., and Nashville had two games postponed due to a water main break. #Homeownership