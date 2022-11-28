Islanders Anxiety - Episode 221 - Timing is Everything

Mike and Dan reflect on the Islanders’ resilient and timely four game winning streak - with a cathartic cherry on top.

They look back at wins over the Maple Leafs and Oilers, and how Ilya Sorokin staked his spot at the top of the goaltending heap while large swaths of the hockey world were watching. They then turn to a win over Columbus that could have gone off the rails after some curious officiating, and how Brock Nelson once again was the hero. Finally, it’s on to an eventful win over a pitiable Flyers team which featured momentum swings, sudden goals and some fighting that felt good for the soul.

In the second half, they look ahead at a Western Conference heavy upcoming schedule and a rematch against Philly that might get the Boss involved.

REFERENCES

Bro, what?

the priority should absolutely be a top-six forward, but Scott Mayfield would be a fun, flirty deadline addition imo — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) November 22, 2022

PLUGS!

Vintage Ice Hockey.com has t-shirts, hoodies, jerseys and more featuring over 100 classic hockey logos. Vintage Ice Hockey also carries our Al Arbour and “The Island” merch, and our portion of the sales are donated directly to the Center for Dementia Research in the name of the coach. Use the code ANXIETY at checkout to save 15% on your order.

Try wines from The Pinot Project. Delicious Rosé, Pinot Grigio and a Pinot Noir that was named a 2022 Top 100 Best Buy by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All are under $15 a bottle and are available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena. Learn more at The Pinot Project.com. Please drink responsibly

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show's profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.

You can subscribe to Islanders Anxiety in any podcast app. Use either the app’s search function or enter our RSS feed.

Hosting for SB Nation podcasts is provided by Megaphone.