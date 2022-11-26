Islanders vs. Flyers: Bellows returns, unshaven [Game #23]

The New York Islanders host the listing Philadelphia Flyers at home tonight, aiming for a third consecutive win against an opponent that hasn’t won since Nov. 8.

In goal, it’s expected to be a battle of the backups, with Semyon Varlamov opposite Felix Sandstrom, who evidently is tasked with covering for Carter Hart these days.

Sounds like Kyle Palmieri remains “day to day,” per Andrew Gross quoting Lane Lambert, which presumably means the team will keep him out for Simon Holmstrom (unless they think they need Ross Johnston for physical activity against a desperate opponent?).

The Flyers are winless in nine, 1-6-3 in their last 10, and generally in sorry shape.

They are without Travis Konecny and Cam Atkinson, as well as long-term IR residents Ryan Ellis, James van Riemsdyk, Sean Couturier, Scott Laughton, and someone named Wade Allison. It really is ridiculous, the injury scourge they’ve faced — and if they weren’t in the Metro, I’d say karma should favor them as winner of the draft lottery this spring.

Because of all that, they do have Kieffer Bellows, who played a lot yesterday but remains pointless. (So surely this is breakout game, right?) He’s also noticeably enjoying being free of the follicle-restrictions imposed by Lou Lamoriello, as photos of him in a Flyers uniform show him revealing some — ye gods, the horror! — facial hair.

This quote probably sounds harsher than its true meaning: What kind of player is Kieffer Bellows? (And is he mobile enough to do that?)

#Flyers John Tortorella on ex-#Isles Kieffer Bellows:

"I think he's shown some offensive instincts. I don't know who he is. I've been told who he is by people who have seen him play. A little worried about his foot speed. But he has certainly been improving each game." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 26, 2022

Bellows says all the right things though, is appreciative of Lou’s honesty, and wishes his old team well:

#Flyers Kieffer Bellows on facing ex-#Isles teammates tonight: "It's going to be weird looking across the ice and not wearing the blue and orange. But I'm happy to see the success the team's having. I'm happy to see they're doing well." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 26, 2022