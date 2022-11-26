Islanders B2B Gameday News: Isles host Flyers after win in Columbus

The New York Islanders are right back at it tonight as the Philadelphia Flyers visit Elmont after the Isles won last night in Columbus.

The seven-win Blue Jackets are at the bottom of the Metro Division. The seven-win Flyers (7-9-5) are just above them, and are 1-6-3 in their last 10.

They’ve been ravaged by injuries, a primary reason that Kieffer Bellows is now a Flyer and has appeared in nine games with them (0 points, 15 shots, minus-4). Usually he’s gotten around (or below) 10 minutes per game, though yesterday in Philadelphia’s loss to the Penguins he logged a career high 19:12. In any case, he no longer is required to shave every day just because.

So this is another chance for the Islanders to bank some “should win” points as they try to establish their place in the standings. They hold second place in the Metro, three points ahead of the Penguins.

Islanders News

Last night’s match became a game again when both Cal Clutterbuck and Adam Pelech took minors to give Columbus a 5-on-3, which allowed them to tie it at 2-2. [Newsday]

But Brock-vember continued as the Isles’ goal leader got the winner in the third, and the Islanders were pleased with their strong start. [Newsday | AP | NHL]

Three Takeaways: J-G Pageau and NHL assist leader Mathew Barzal stay hot, and Oliver Wahlstrom snipes another. [Isles]

With Kyle Palmieri held out a second game (and possibly more?), Simon Holmstrom is getting a chance to show he belongs. [Newsday]

Previewing tonight’s game. [Isles]

Scott Mayfield says you try not to think about pending free agency, but it’s difficult to avoid as he loves Long Island and would prefer to stay. [Newsday]

Everything is about Toronto, always and forever, even these “quick shifts,” but since the Islanders were in Toronto this one quotes Matt Martin on Mitch Marner, and Mathew Barzal on fellow Vancouver native Connor Bedard, and Martin on hit king Cal Clutterbuck, and Martin and Clutterbuck on how checking has evolved. [Sportsnet]

Elsewhere

Yesterday was a full slate of games, and other scores included the Hurricanes losing in regulation to Boston (who set a home record), the Capitals topping the Flames 3-0, and the Devils beating the Sabres.

Remembering Borje Salming, the Swedish pioneer in the NHL, a beloved Maple Leaf, who had one last turn in front of Toronto fans before succumbing to ALS. [NHL | ESPN]

If you don’t now any of Salming’s story, Elliotte Friedman provides a small window. [Sportsnet / 32-ish Thoughts]

Also from that 32 Thoughts piece: “A couple of analytics gurus said Ilya Sorokin’s shutout of Edmonton on Wednesday was as good as it gets. Depending on who you ask, the Oilers should have had scored around five goals on the New York Islanders that night.”

Former Flyer Shayne Gostisbehere has resurrected his career in Arizona. [NHL]