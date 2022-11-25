Islanders Gameday News: Cannon fodder

Happy Black Friday, Lighthouse Hockey. And I hope it was a happy Thanksgiving.

This year, I am thankful for many things, but in terms of hockey, I am thankful for Ilya Sorokin. He was a monster on Wednesday night. Being there in person, I was excited to watch the New York Islanders, of course, but especially excited to see Connor McDavid work some magic.

He did, but Sorokin was even better. The saves he made were incredible. He is on another level this season. To give credit where it’s due, though, the Islanders looked good. It was the best I’ve ever seen a team play in giving up 50 shots.

Tonight, the Islanders visit the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets and their damn cannon. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Islanders hosted the Jackets and beat them 4-3 in OT on a nice play by J-G Pageau and Zach Parise, who also made a pretty play on Wednesday night. Tonight’s an 8:00 p.m. ET start, and it is not clear yet who will be in goal. FIGs go here.

Islanders News

About Wednesday night:

Sorokin is a god among mortals. [3 Takeaways] And also an excellent interview.

J-G Pageau scored a shorthanded goal set up beautifully by Zach Parise and, a couple of minutes later, a power play goal. Sebastian Aho had the third marker on a great play from Oliver Wahlstrom. [LHH]

The league kept changing the shot total and finally settled on 49 shots. [Newsday]

Sorokin knows there are no guarantees in this league, such as not knowing who’s playing tonight. Though he was in the “starter’s” net today. [Newsday]

Kyle Palmieri missed Wednesday’s game, listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury, but that meant that Simon Holmstrom made his NHL debut. [Newsday | Isles DTD]

Lots of good stuff in Eric Hornick’s Skinny after a historic Sorokin shutout. [NYI Skinny]

Moving on:

A preview of tonight’s game in ‘Lumbus. I don’t think anyone there calls it that, but it’s fun to say. Like the scientific name of a cloud.

Here’s how they looked this morning. It’s a single-game trip, and Palmieri stayed back on Long Island, so Holmstrom will probably stay in. Adam Pelech took some maintenance but should play (although Palmieri was expected to play on Wednesday too, so...).

#Isles at morning skate (No Pelech, no Palmieri)



Holmstrom-Barzal-Wahlstrom

Lee-Nelson-Beauvillier

Parise-Pageau-Bailey

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Aho-Dobson

Salo-Pulock

Romanov-Mayfield

Sorokin

Varlamov



Extra: Ross Johnston — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 25, 2022

Kevin Kurz answered mailbag questions about Lane Lambert, potential trade candidates, and more. [The Athletic]

Pageau has revitalized the top power-play unit since being put back on it and coupled with his defensive and PK and faceoff abilities, he is showing his versatility again after a down season recovering from wrist surgery last year. [The Athletic]

Thomas Hickey has been a revelation on the broadcast and had discussed working games this summer. But he wanted to give playing another go first. The story of how he ended up behind the desk (or, on some road games, next to the glass). [NY Po$t]

Elsewhere

No NHL games yesterday for the holiday, but Wednesday was jam-packed and featured the Rangers allowing the lowly Ducks their first regulation win. Today is jam-packed, as well.