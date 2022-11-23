New York Islanders vs. Edmonton Oilers [Game 21]

It’s Game 21 for the New York Islanders, when we can officially the first quarter of the season is complete, and Game 20 for the visiting and likewise inconsistent Edmonton Oilers, who arrive sitting outside of the Western Conference playoff spots.

The Oilers have not followed up last season’s breakout year with the next step expected of them. Evander Kane is out long term after that scary skate blade. Offseason goalie signing Jack Campbell took a nose-breaking puck to the face — on the bench — in New Jersey but is back practicing with the team. I’m sure they miss Duncan Keith like we miss Zdeno Chara...

But it’s the Oilers, so any night with a healthy Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl could range from a classic #herecometheOilers moment to a 7-4 thrashing while those all-world players wrack up points.

The way the Islanders defense has been discombobulated and hemmed in at times, I don’t carry high hopes of them being able to shut that duo down.

Memories

One year ago, man, this team sure was in a tough state, eh?

Find opposition coverage at Copper n Blue, where they’re wondering if something’s up with Leon.

Game time is 7:30 in Elmont.