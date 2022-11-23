Islanders Gameday News: Drilling for Oil

Few New York Islanders' traditions are greater than their annual Thanksgiving Eve home game. They wisely recognize that people are headed home for the holiday from parts unknown and probably push for this one. And this year, they landed a game against the world’s greatest player.

Unfortunately for Connor McDavid, his Edmonton Oilers do not have a ton of talent outside of him and Leon Draisaitl, also arguably a top-five player on the planet, and it has been especially stark with Evander Kane out recovering from his scary skate cut. Their lack of depth at basically every position is why a team many projected as Stanley Cup contenders sit just one game above .500. Boy, I don’t miss the weight of expectations.

Speaking of expectations, the Islanders’ record has certainly met them to this point, but the on-ice play has left a little to be desired. A big win, preferably in regulation, with a 60-minute effort against a depleted team could be the spark they need to start playing more consistently.

Here’s what we can expect them to look like. Despite Semyon Varlamov in the starter’s net, it appears that Ilya Sorokin will get the start, as he was the first goalie off the ice. Also, Kyle Palmieri left after line rushes, though Lane Lambert said that it was just an equipment issue but he’s fine and he’ll play.

#Isles at morning skate



Bailey-Barzal-Wahlstrom

Lee-Nelson-Beauvillier

Parise-Pageau-Palmieri

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck



D-pairs were rotating, as they did against Leafs.



Semyon Varlamov working in the traditional starter's net — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 23, 2022

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s game. Unlike the photo for this story, the Islanders should be in their normal, much nicer jerseys. [Islanders]

Bumping it again, but tonight is the Turkey and Trimmings Food Drive. Bring some food, get a ticket voucher. [Islanders]

On Monday night in his hometown, Cal Clutterbuck became the NHL’s hit king. [Newsday]

Here we are. It’s the quarter pole and just about American Thanksgiving. If you’re not in a playoff spot now, it’ll be tough sledding to get into one. But the Islanders are currently in there, and they feel good about themselves having won 10 of their last 14. [Newsday]

The B-Isles took away two wins from last weekend’s three-in-three. William Dufour was scratched for Nikita Soshnikov in the first game, but he dressed and scored in each of the next two games. Also, Aatu Räty scored the overtime winner on Sunday. [Bridgeport Report]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include only two games. The Sabres emphatically snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 7-2 win in Montreal, and the Rangers erased a 2-0 deficit and beat the Kings 5-3.