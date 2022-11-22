Islanders News: Kings of Ontario

It wasn’t pretty (until the end, which was very pretty), and we still don’t know anything new about this maddening team, but a win in Toronto is a win in Toronto: hilarious and delicious.
This time the New York Islanders pulled it off despite being dominated for the first seven minutes, and approaching the final two minutes of the game trailing by a goal. A most timely goalie turnover straight to Josh Bailey allowed for an elite {wink} tying goal. Overtime was a piecemeal affair, but it finished with a smart change by Mathew Barzal, a long outlet to send Brock Nelson into the zone with speed, and a sizzling postage-stamp winner by Anthony Beauvillier.
Long-awaited good moments for both Bailey and Beau, 20 games into this season.
Ohh ahh!— Johnny Boychuk (@joboych) November 22, 2022
Oh, and Ilya Sorokin of course more than did his share, too. The 2-2 road trip begins and ends with victories over the Ontario teams.
Islanders News
- Like Steve said: Not pretty, but still delightful. [LHH]
- Happy night for some struggling B-wingers. [Post]
- Cal Clutterbuck broke the all-time hits record. [Newsday]
- Pierre LeBrun teased big insights from Lou Lamoriello on Barry Trotz and still being a GM at age 80, but basically this article just shows “hey, Lou returns my calls, here’s a few quotes that prove it.” [Athletic]
Game. Winner. pic.twitter.com/BViRCWFrxP— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 22, 2022
Elsewhere
Last night’s other NHL scores included the Devils winning yet again, this time over the Oilers, which sends Oil Country into it’s 13th existential crisis of 2022. Also, the Flyers lost (seventh straight) at home to the Flames, and the terrible Ducks (now 5-13-1) lost yet again.
- The Sabres GM is trying not to panic despite his team losing eight in a row. [NHL]
- Nick Robertson gets scratched a lot, Sheldon Keefe is done answering questions about it. [Sportsnet]
- After that inadvertent collision with Kyle Palmieri, Morgan Rielly requires further evaluation. [TSN]
- The Canadiens org isn’t too happy that its former longtime trainer Pierre Gervais shared some dirty laundry in his book. [Montreal Hockey Now]
- Lot of good freaking rookies in the Atlantic Division. [NHL]
- Jakob Chychrun finally makes his season debut, which means some team may soon overpay for him. [NHL]
