Islanders Gameday News: Finishing up in Toronto

The Islanders conclude their triple-border-hopping road trip in Toronto tonight, where the Maple Leafs are starved of media coverage and their poor fans have to scratch and claw just to find out basic information like which coach talked to Mitch Marner during a pause in practice drills.

Leave First Islanders Goal picks for tonight here.

Islanders News

Previewing tonight. [Isles]

The Islanders land in Toronto hoping to salvage a .500 record for their road trip. [Newsday]

Josh Bailey remains upbeat despite his recent two-game scratch. [Newsday]

Lou Lamoriello is pleased with the new coaching staff, their “preparation is exceptional,” which is good since they’ve got the same forwards the team had last year. [Athletic]

Bailey’s scratches, and Ross Johnston’s minimal use when filling in, highlights thin depth up front, perhaps. [Athletic]

ICYMI: Tonight’s opponent is good cause to highlight the recent Weird Islanders episode about Wendel Clark. [LHH]

Leftover coverage from the loss in Dallas:

Finally, they had a decent start. But now the finish was the problem. [Isles]

Mathew Barzal finally scored, which is great ... [Newsday] Maybe his dad in attendance provided a lucky boost. [Post]

But alas he falls short of meeting Andrew Cassels’ mark for assists without a goal. [NYI Skinny]

A wayback trip: When the Isles’ pre-dynasty minor league affiliate was the Fort Worth Texans of the CHL. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Penguins winning in Evgeni Malkin’s 1,000th (regular season) NHL game, and the Blue Jackets stopping 47 shots to hand the Panthers a third consecutive loss.