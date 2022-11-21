Islanders Anxiety - Episode 220 - The Uncles in the Corner

Mike and Dan look at the Islanders’ win and two losses over the last week, none of which inspired any confidence in this still very undefinable team.

They talk about the need for a change somewhere - be it on the player side or the execution side - in order to gain an identity that fans and the club can look to for the rest of the season. With high offensive capabilities and poor high danger defense, it’s hard to trust the Islanders right now because you’re never sure what they’re going to do from game-to-game.

In the second half, they address the hilariously petty booing of Johnny Gaudreau and the hockey media machine that made fans think he might be choosing the Islanders in free agency.

Other topics include overdosing on the Devils, FIFA corruption and a couple of rumored Canucks who may be available for trade. Who exactly? Meh, they’re all the same guy anyway.

REFERENCES

Johnny Gaudreau on the booing from Islanders fans. C’mon, Johnny. It’s funny.

PLUGS!

Vintage Ice Hockey.com has t-shirts, hoodies, jerseys and more featuring over 100 classic hockey logos. Vintage Ice Hockey also carries our Al Arbour and “The Island” merch, and our portion of the sales are donated directly to the Center for Dementia Research in the name of the coach. Use the code ANXIETY at checkout to save 15% on your order.

Try wines from The Pinot Project. Delicious Rosé, Pinot Grigio and a Pinot Noir that was named a 2022 Top 100 Best Buy by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All are under $15 a bottle and are available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena. Learn more at The Pinot Project.com. Please drink responsibly

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show's profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.

You can subscribe to Islanders Anxiety in any podcast app. Use either the app’s search function or enter our RSS feed.

Hosting for SB Nation podcasts is provided by Megaphone.