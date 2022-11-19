New York Islanders at Dallas Stars [Game 19]

The Islanders are in Dallas to take on the Stars, who are now a Peter DeBoer-coached team, who lead the Central at 10-5-2 (though their old coach’s Jets have a higher points percentage). Tyler Seguin seems healthy and productive after some years battling injury, and in general the forever up-and-down Stars seem to be on the upswing again.
If the Islanders fall behind again per their early-season routine, the chances of pulling off another third-period comeback are probably slim.
For the latest on Texas’s team, check out Defending Big D — where they’ve relayed updates on Scott Wedgewood (may be ready to go, though will not start) and at least one game-time decision on their blueline.
For the Islanders, it looks like Semyon Varlamov (reportedly first off the ice at the morning skate) may get the start, and Josh Baily may return from two games of Ross Johnston purgatory.
Parise-Barzal-Wahlstrom
Lee-Nelson-Beauvillier
Bailey-Pageau-Palmieri
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
Romanov-Dobson
Pelech-Pulock
Aho-Mayfield
Varlamov
Sorokin
Salo and Johnston appear to be the extras.
This one is an 8:00 p.m. EST start.
