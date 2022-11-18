Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 17 - Wendel Clark (with guest Sean McIndoe)

Mike and Dan are joined by writer, podcaster and Leafs fan Sean McIndoe (aka @DownGoesBrown) to discuss Wendel Clark - Sean’s favorite player and a short-time Islander during a crazy era.

Sean tells us how the Saskatchewan farm boy became a hero in Toronto with a mix of goals and fights before being traded to Quebec due to age, injuries and ballsy general managing. After a wild three-team transaction a year later, Clark came to the Islanders to try to lead a young, Fisherman-clad squad in need of veterans. And while he was popular and tried his best, his true home was always Toronto, where he was traded back after less than a season on Long Island.

Sean tells us what Clark means to him and other Leafs fans and how his legend grew through stretches of both bad seasons and playoff battles, while joking about the longstanding animosity between the Islanders and Maple Leafs. At least, we think he was joking...

Thanks again to Sean for coming on with two goofy Islanders fans for this very goofy podcast. He was very gracious and we all had a ton of fun. You probably are already but if you’re somehow not, follow him at @DownGoesBrown and read/listen to his work at The Athletic.

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

Here’s the Clark-McSorley fight from the ‘93 playoffs that Sean talks about. Definitely a singular moment of Nineties NHL.

The trade that brought Clark to the Islanders (and Steve Thomas to the Devils and Claude Lemieux to the Avalanche) was a large one. Wonder why it wasn’t a bigger news story...? Hm.

Here’s Clark scoring against the Kings at the Coliseum.

And here are ESPN highlights from a monster game he had against Dallas.

Finally, his return to Toronto. Bonus: It’s Jiggs!

What makes a “Weird Islander?”

We’re always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two of the following:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

Visit our friends!

Vintage Ice Hockey has t-shirts, hoodies and jerseys with hundreds of classic hockey logos, and our Al Arbour and THE ISLAND merch, which benefit dementia research. Use the code ANXIETY to save 15%.

The Pinot Project has Rosé, Pinot Grigio and a Pinot Noir that was named a 2022 Top 100 Best Buy by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All are under $15 a bottle and are available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena.

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show’s profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: “Knuckles” by Björn Falk. Hear more of his music on Spotify and at Bandcamp.

Drum sfx via Zapsplat.com.