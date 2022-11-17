New York Islanders at Nashville Predators: [Game 18]

The New York Islanders are in Nashville to face the Predators and...Nino Niederreiter?! I remember that guy. (He’s not a That Guy, but he is that guy.)

New York Islanders games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the New York Islanders, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Andrew Gross has a fun story about Nino and Cal Clutterbuck looking back on that trade...10 years later.(!?)

“Sometimes you think you know what you want at the time but sometimes you’re presented with what’s better for you long term."

Nearly 10 years later, #Isles Cal Clutterbuck, #Preds Nino Niederreiter look back on shared history https://t.co/3mmdTFBkkg via @Newsday — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 17, 2022

Anyway, we come here not to praise Nino and the Predators, but to bury them. They’ve won two in a row, so they’re feeling as good as the Isles ought to feel. We could be ripe for a goalie battle with the elite Juuse Saros and Ilya Sorokin expected to be in their respective nets.

Hopefully the Isles put forth a 60-minute effort that saves us all some drama and stress.

Off the ice, we do have some drama — for us fans, at least — as Josh Bailey appears to be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game and third time in this season.