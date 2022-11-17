 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Islanders at Nashville Predators: [Game 18]

For some strange reason it had to be, he guided me, to Tennessee.

By Dominik
NHL: OCT 30 Islanders at Predators
Well how are we supposed to beat those guys when they have wheels and fangs and such?
Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Islanders are in Nashville to face the Predators and...Nino Niederreiter?! I remember that guy. (He’s not a That Guy, but he is that guy.)

Andrew Gross has a fun story about Nino and Cal Clutterbuck looking back on that trade...10 years later.(!?)

Anyway, we come here not to praise Nino and the Predators, but to bury them. They’ve won two in a row, so they’re feeling as good as the Isles ought to feel. We could be ripe for a goalie battle with the elite Juuse Saros and Ilya Sorokin expected to be in their respective nets.

Hopefully the Isles put forth a 60-minute effort that saves us all some drama and stress.

Off the ice, we do have some drama — for us fans, at least — as Josh Bailey appears to be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game and third time in this season.

