Islanders Gameday News: In a music city

The Islanders are in Nashville for an 8 p.m. EST start against the Predators, who are 7-8-1 with a minus-10 goal differential. Catch opposition obsession-ing at On the Forecheck.
Leave your FIG Picks for tonight here. Check last game’s FIG post for recent scoring updates.
Programming alert! The Weird Islanders podcast returns today with (what I would call) a special episode, discussing a great NHLer and brief Islander (but not one who just mailed it in) and a particularly funny fan of said player.
Islanders News
- Nikita Soshnikov cleared waivers and was technically assigned to Bridgeport. I can’t actually pretend to be too invested in what happens next. [Newsday]
- Islanders legend and one-time Devil Andy Greene is the latest guest on Talkin’ Isles. [Isles]
- The Isles are getting some production from their third pairing, and whoever saw that coming? [Post]
- The Bridgeport Report: They’re 7-2-3-0, which is only good for third in the division. They have a three-in-three this weekend. [B-Isles]
- Senator Mathieu Joseph was fined $5,000 for that high stick on Sebastian Aho and I’m honestly shocked. [TSN]
- Not News But Reported as Such: Barry Trotz says he’s received no offers, but he’d be interested in coaching again. [Sportsnet]
Elsewhere
Wednesday night’s NHL scores included just three games, none of any particular relevance to the Isles.
- The Senators, who are probably better than their record, snapped their losing streak against the Sabres, who are also struggling. [Sportsnet | TSN]
- The Sens could look to trade for a defenseman, or they could not. So many things could or could not happen. [NHL]
- Analyzing the terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad Canucks’ roster. [Sportsnet]
- This isn’t Jaroslav Halak’s first rodeo, so he’s not yet concerned by his winless start. [Post]
- Speaking of the Smurfs, frequently scratched Ryan Reaves isn’t sure what his immediate future holds. [Post]
- John Klingberg signed a big one-year, prove-it free agent deal in Anaheim, and thus far he is not proving it. [Athletic]
- The Jets will be without Mason Appleton for 8-12 weeks, and apparently he is good. [TSN]
- Marc-Andre “don’t call me Bergeron” Fleury is on the shelf. [NHL]
- Jonathan Drouin also hits the shelf, for an estimated 4-6 weeks. [NHL]
- As he prepares to face his old team, Matthew Tkachuk, who really wanted to move to Florida, says he loves Florida. [Sportsnet]
- Fellow Calgary escapee Johnny Gaudreau says he loves it in Columbus. Okay then. [ESPN]
- Another take on the “Sharks willing to listen on [$11 million man] Karlsson” story. [TSN | NHL]
- Digging into big free agent goalie Jack Campbell’s “pathetic” struggles in Edmonton. [Sportsnet]
