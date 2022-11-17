Islanders Gameday News: In a music city

The Islanders are in Nashville for an 8 p.m. EST start against the Predators, who are 7-8-1 with a minus-10 goal differential. Catch opposition obsession-ing at On the Forecheck.

Leave your FIG Picks for tonight here. Check last game’s FIG post for recent scoring updates.

Programming alert! The Weird Islanders podcast returns today with (what I would call) a special episode, discussing a great NHLer and brief Islander (but not one who just mailed it in) and a particularly funny fan of said player.

Islanders News

Nikita Soshnikov cleared waivers and was technically assigned to Bridgeport. I can’t actually pretend to be too invested in what happens next. [Newsday]

Islanders legend and one-time Devil Andy Greene is the latest guest on Talkin’ Isles. [Isles]

The Isles are getting some production from their third pairing, and whoever saw that coming? [Post]

The Bridgeport Report: They’re 7-2-3-0, which is only good for third in the division. They have a three-in-three this weekend. [B-Isles]

Senator Mathieu Joseph was fined $5,000 for that high stick on Sebastian Aho and I’m honestly shocked. [TSN]

Not News But Reported as Such: Barry Trotz says he’s received no offers, but he’d be interested in coaching again. [Sportsnet]

Elsewhere

Wednesday night’s NHL scores included just three games, none of any particular relevance to the Isles.