Islanders News: Soshnikov waived, Boomer razed

The New York Islanders are doing much better than I expected them to do to this point in the season. Sitting at 11-6-0 and fourth in the league by points (sixth by points percentage), they have certainly increased their postseason chances. In the interest of staying balanced and level-headed, it is worth pointing out that in the tough Eastern Conference, they sit only three points clear of the cut line, and they have had some games where they look less than stellar or have had to come back. Still, they have done well to navigate their difficulties and bank points.

They will probably get back on the plane today to head down to Nashville, as I learned from the post-game comments on Monday that they planned to head back to Long Island for a day before heading back out. While they were home, they made a roster move.

Islanders News

According to Elliotte Friedman, Nikita Soshnikov went on waivers yesterday. I wonder what the next move is, whether they just want to keep a roster spot open or just want his waiver status set for a month or if they plan to call someone up, such as Simon Holmstrom.

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Devils continuing to roll with a 5-1 win (their tenth straight) over the Canadiens and the Blue Jackets topping the Flyers in OT. Also, the Penguins and Capitals each lost 5-2 in regulation again.