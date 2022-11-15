Islanders News: Take the points and leave the country

Semyon Varlamov was huge, the special teams were key, Mathew Barzal picked up another couple of assists — oh and Ross Johnston stepped in for a healthy-scratched Josh Bailey. It all added up to a crazy 4-2 win in Ottawa to kick off a four-game trip.
Take the points, cross the border and get ready for the Predators in Nashville on Thursday.
Islanders News
- It wasn’t a pretty night, but Varlamov and the special teams delivered two points. [LHH]
- No comeback necessary, but still a lot of adversity to make a “character win.” [Isles]
- That starts with timely special teams success. [Newsday]
- Or maybe it was Varly’s night. [NHL]
- Rapid Recap: The goals and the notes, like “Mathew Barzal became the first Islander in 38 years with 18 assists in the first 17 games.“ Mike Bossy and Brent Sutter were the guys. [Isles]
- Prior to yesterday’s game, on their latest Islanders Anxiety podcast Dan and Mike asked, “What the hell is this team?” [LHH]
- At age 38, Zach Parise is still working tirelessly out there and embracing a depth role. [Athletic]
- MSG will launch a paid app to offer...Rangers and Knicks games outside of cable. [Post]
#Isles Lane Lambert said he has no issue with way Josh Bailey has been playing. Wanted more physical presence in the lineup so he inserted Ross Johnston.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 15, 2022
Elsewhere
Last night’s other NHL scores included a few Western battles, plus the Hurricanes feasting on the Hawks in Chicago.
- Evidently Patrik Laine didn’t just lose the race with Zach Parise in that Isles OT win, he also sprained his ankle and will miss 3-4 weeks. [NHL]
- I guess I missed this, but the Sens crowd chanted Alfredsson’s name at 11:11 of each period last night. [Sportsnet]
- Even at this early stage of the season, goal differential can provide a pretty good hint of what’s to come for a team. [TSN]
- Matt Murray is ready to return to the Leafs lineup. [NHL]
- How the Sedin twins went from struggling rookies to Hall of Famers. [Sportsnet]
- Predicting the next Hall of Fame class. Somehow Keith Tkachuk is on this list but Pierre Turgeon is only an honorable mention. Really now. But they’re dead right about how mind-boggling the continued Mogilny snub is. [ESPN+] Another 2023 prediction list. [Sportsnet] And another. [TSN]
- The Leafs are being careful with the health of Jake Muzzin, who they miss terribly. [Sportsnet]
