New York Islanders at Ottawa Senators: Road trip time [Game 17]

The New York Islanders are in Ottawa for a late afternoon/early evening tilt with the struggling Senators. The host is already missing Josh Norris long term, and now Thomas Chabot (concussion) is added to the short-term list. But the Islanders have played some pretty damaged and undermanned teams lately and not made it too easy on themselves — a shutout loss to the Coyotes, a come-from-behind overtime win over Columbus — so we find ourselves unmoved by the Senators’ record and injury situation.

Early Start Notice!

As a reminder, the hosts have arranged a lovely 5:30 p.m. start in order to allow post-game celebration and watching of Daniel Alfredsson’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Offseason acquisition Alex DeBrincat has 13 points in 14 games, while Claude Giroux has 15 points himself. But at 5-8-1, the Senators are at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, a definite disappointment compared to offseason expectations that were buoyed by those acquisitions.

Follow more news and Swede-o-philia at the Senators blog Silver Seven.

The Isles appear to be healthy and with no lineup surprises after they kick off this four-game road trip.

Parise-Barzal-Wahlstrom

Lee-Nelson-Beauvillier

Bailey-Pageau-Palmieri

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

(Soshnikov Johnston)

Romanov-Dobson

Pelech-Pulock

Aho-Mayfield

(Salo)

Sorokin Varlamov — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 13, 2022

Lambert Pre-Game

Does the 5:30 start time matter? No. Do they really want to win this first game of the trip? Every game’s important. You know the drill.

At 10-6-0, they are ahead of the Metro’s middle pack, but just barely. They’ve been playing with fire amid all these comeback wins (interspersed with the occasional frustrating shutout loss), but have an impressive +12 goal differential and are in position to keep themselves near or at the top of the division as U.S. Thanksgiving nears.