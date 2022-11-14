Islanders Anxiety - Episode 219 - What the Hell is This Team

Mike and Dan discuss the Islanders’ wild week, which featured comeback wins, inexplicable shutout losses and unexpected heroics.

With huge wins against the Flames and Rangers - coming back from down 3-1 on back-to-back nights - they continued their strong play against good teams. But with a cursed blanking against the Coyotes and a back-and-forth overtime win over the Blue Jackets, they also showed the you can’t predict what the Islanders will do next.

In the second half, they look at unheralded star Brock Nelson, who continues to quietly lead the Islanders in big moments, and Mat Barzal, who is having and strange but productive season so far.

Along the way, they talk about Mike playing podcast hosts against each other, The Athletic being obtuse and, somehow, Muammar Gaddafi.

REFERENCES

In which Mike steers the national hockey conversation with two very strategically sent text messages.

PLUGS!

Vintage Ice Hockey.com has t-shirts, hoodies, jerseys and more featuring over 100 classic hockey logos. Vintage Ice Hockey also carries our Al Arbour and “The Island” merch, and our portion of the sales are donated directly to the Center for Dementia Research in the name of the coach. Use the code ANXIETY at checkout to save 15% on your order.

Try wines from The Pinot Project. Delicious Rosé, Pinot Grigio and a Pinot Noir that was named a 2022 Top 100 Best Buy by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All are under $15 a bottle and are available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena. Learn more at The Pinot Project.com. Please drink responsibly

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show's profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.

You can subscribe to Islanders Anxiety in any podcast app. Use either the app’s search function or enter our RSS feed.

Hosting for SB Nation podcasts is provided by Megaphone.