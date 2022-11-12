Islanders Gameday News: Wounded Blue Jackets land on Long Island

The Columbus Blue Jackets, even with Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine, are not very good. They also just lost their top defenseman, Zach Werenski, for the entire rest of the season with a separated shoulder and torn labrum. And, hey, they’re here to play the New York Islanders.

Unfortunately, folks, I do not have time for a full post. But I will throw this up with a couple of links. Leave your FIGs here.

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s game: It’s the Isles’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night. [Islanders]

As such, we have an article of Bryan Trottier cherishing the memories he shared with Clark Gillies, Mike Bossy, and Jean Potvin, all of whom passed away from the disease. [Islanders]

It sounds like the Islanders have the same reaction to each loss that we do: Don’t let this become a streak. That 11-gamer last year is still fresh in their minds. [Newsday]

Looking like the same lineup tonight.

Johnston, Soshnikov and Salo are still on the ice.



Looks like Cal Clutterbuck will be back in but warmups will tell us for sure. #Isles — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) November 12, 2022

Elsewhere