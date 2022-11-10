New York Islanders vs. Arizona Coyotes: Isles & Dogs [Game 15]

The Islanders carry their 9-5 record and their thrilling propensity for comeback to home ice where they’ll host the 5-6-1 Arizona Cap-mule Coyotes.

Without practice or media availability yesterday, any changes will be a pre-game surprise. But why mess with what works? (Unless regular Cal Clutterbuck is ready to return.)

One interesting game note from the opposition: “Rookie Matias Maccelli is tied with the Seattle Kraken’s Matty Beniers for the lead in rookie scoring with nine points (1G, 8A). Maccelli was a fourth-round pick by the Coyotes in the 2019 NHL Draft.”

Game time is 7:30 p.m. Opponent coverage is at Five for Howling, home of the shell of Andrew Ladd’s contract and other classics.