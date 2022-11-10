Islanders Gameday News: Coyotes marathon trip comes to Long Island

The New York Islanders return home tonight to host the Arizona Coyotes, who are on a long new-arena-forced road trip (we know what that’s like) and coming off a convincing win in Buffalo that gives them an elusive two wins in a row.
The visitors are 5-6-1 compared to the Islanders’ comeback-infused 9-5-0 record. After some tough opponents, this begins a “soft” part of the schedule that should be an opportunity for the Islanders to really bank some points.
But you know how banking on “should” can go...
Islanders News
- Previewing tonight: Back to the usual 7:30 start on Military Appreciation Night. [Isles]
- Boosted by another comeback win, the Islanders have acquired a confidence and feeling that they’re “back.” [Post]
- “This team’s got it,” they say — and we hope. [AM NY]
- It has certainly helped that the power play has started to convert a bit. [Newsday]
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores include the aging and struggling Penguins beating the aging and struggling Capitals in regulation. Also, the Hurricanes were shut out by the Panthers.
- Trever Zegras scored another lacrosse goal except he didn’t, because there was a coach’s challenge for offside way before the play, so it didn’t officially happen. It was just a dream. [Sportsnet]
- The Senators, who the Isles will meet soon, are struggling, having most recently lost to the terrible Canucks. [TSN | Sportsnet]
- Speaking of the Canucks, who lost last night to the Canadiens: does Bruce Bourdreau suddenly not know how to coach or do the Canucks players suddenly not know how to play? [Sportsnet]
- Evander Kane will miss 3-4 months after having surgery following that scary skate cut to the wrist. [TSN]
- Gary Bettman returned from Europe to address whether the Jets will go oversees again, the process for the sale of the Senators, and the Bruins’ botching of the Miller situation. [Sportsnet] (For more on why a player who “just made a mistake at 14” isn’t considered eligible, hear from the victim about how he’s handled the past six years.)
- ICYMI: After another loss to the Islanders, it is slowly dawning on the Rangers that this is not last year. Teehee. [Post]
- Juraj Slafkovsky has been suspended two games for boarding Red Wings forward Matt Luff, knocking Luff out of action long term. [NHL suspension video]
- Kirill Kaprisov was fined $5,000 for his high-stick/cross-check to the face of Drew Doughty, which drew a match penalty but didn’t cause Doughty to miss any time. [TSN]
- Though Andrew Ladd is on LTIR and will not play tonight, his “Atlanta Thrashers” will return in December, sort of: Atlanta’s ECHL squad will don the ironic name and colors. [ATL 11]
