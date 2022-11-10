Islanders Gameday News: Coyotes marathon trip comes to Long Island

The New York Islanders return home tonight to host the Arizona Coyotes, who are on a long new-arena-forced road trip (we know what that’s like) and coming off a convincing win in Buffalo that gives them an elusive two wins in a row.

The visitors are 5-6-1 compared to the Islanders’ comeback-infused 9-5-0 record. After some tough opponents, this begins a “soft” part of the schedule that should be an opportunity for the Islanders to really bank some points.

But you know how banking on “should” can go...

First Islanders Goal picks go here. Catch Coyotes cavorting at Five for Howling.

Islanders News

Previewing tonight: Back to the usual 7:30 start on Military Appreciation Night. [Isles]

Boosted by another comeback win, the Islanders have acquired a confidence and feeling that they’re “back.” [Post]

“This team’s got it,” they say — and we hope. [AM NY]

It has certainly helped that the power play has started to convert a bit. [Newsday]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the aging and struggling Penguins beating the aging and struggling Capitals in regulation. Also, the Hurricanes were shut out by the Panthers.