New York Islanders at Chicago Blackhawks [Game 10 Thread]

The New York Islanders are back on the road for the fourth time this season and on their most extended trip thus far, sojourning to the midwest. They start their journey in the Windy City, visiting the Chicago Blackhawks.

Matt Martin’s wife, Sydney, gave birth to their second baby daughter earlier today. Martin, therefore, is back home on Long Island. He may join the trip later, but Ross Johnston takes his spot on the fourth line in the meantime. There are no other roster changes, and the lines remain the same. Ilya Sorokin will get the start in goal.

The Blackhawks are led by one-time Islanders assistant coach Luke Richardson. He took over the job this year, and he has Chicago doing better than expected to this point. They’re probably still not very good, though, so the Islanders are favored to win.

To oppose Sorokin, Chicago will roll with Alex Stalock, who has been waxed by the Isles before. Here are the Blackhawks’ lines; no Seth Jones, as he is out about a month.