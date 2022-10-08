Islanders News: There was NHL hockey yesterday

Folks, I am a man of the people (when I can be). And I know that the threads get bogged down with comments, so much so that some have said that they don’t care if there are new bits as long as there’s a new thread.

Well, I am swamped this morning and wouldn’t be able to do a normal post until this afternoon. But I do want you all to have a new thread on which to comment. I simply cannot post something with no links, so there will be a few bits for you to peruse. I’ll likely be back with a full post tomorrow.

In the meantime, the New York Islanders play their final preseason game tonight, hosting the New York Rangers. There will be a local Isles broadcast, meaning we get more Brendan and Butch.

Islanders News

With Scott Mayfield apparently nursing something, Paul LaDue has stepped up when the Isles needed an extra defenseman. The 30-year-old appears to be leading the competition for 7D, as well. [Newsday]

This (Yester)Day in Isles History: Ed Westfall is named the first captain of the Islanders, and they play their first-ever game, hosting their expansion cousins, the Atlanta Flames (1972).

The team site does a nice profile on Eddie, who was a colorful man. He commuted to Long Island via plane, like—he flew himself—but was the consummate inaugural captain. [Islanders]

More legacy Isles: Bryan Trottier is proud to represent his Métis heritage at Kraft Hockeyville. I learned today that Trottier settled in Pittsburgh, which is just a shame. [NHL]

The Onion did its annual hockey post, and the Islanders and their new arena made the headline photo.

Elsewhere