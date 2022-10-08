Islanders News: There was NHL hockey yesterday

Folks, I am a man of the people (when I can be). And I know that the threads get bogged down with comments, so much so that some have said that they don’t care if there are new bits as long as there’s a new thread.
Well, I am swamped this morning and wouldn’t be able to do a normal post until this afternoon. But I do want you all to have a new thread on which to comment. I simply cannot post something with no links, so there will be a few bits for you to peruse. I’ll likely be back with a full post tomorrow.
In the meantime, the New York Islanders play their final preseason game tonight, hosting the New York Rangers. There will be a local Isles broadcast, meaning we get more Brendan and Butch.
Islanders News
- With Scott Mayfield apparently nursing something, Paul LaDue has stepped up when the Isles needed an extra defenseman. The 30-year-old appears to be leading the competition for 7D, as well. [Newsday]
- This (Yester)Day in Isles History: Ed Westfall is named the first captain of the Islanders, and they play their first-ever game, hosting their expansion cousins, the Atlanta Flames (1972).
- The team site does a nice profile on Eddie, who was a colorful man. He commuted to Long Island via plane, like—he flew himself—but was the consummate inaugural captain. [Islanders]
- More legacy Isles: Bryan Trottier is proud to represent his Métis heritage at Kraft Hockeyville. I learned today that Trottier settled in Pittsburgh, which is just a shame. [NHL]
- The Onion did its annual hockey post, and the Islanders and their new arena made the headline photo.
Elsewhere
- We’re not quite in “Last night’s NHL scores” territory just yet, but we did have one NHL regular season game yesterday: The Nashville Predators defeated the San Jose Sharks in Global Series: Prague. [NHL]
- The Calgary Flames have extended MacKenzie Weegar for another eight years, so that’s nine more years of Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau in Canadian Florida. [ESPN]
- The Vancouver Canucks shipped Jason Dickinson and a pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Riley Stillman. The move creates cap and roster space for Vancouver. [Sportsnet]
