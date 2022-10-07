Islanders News: Yes, I’m getting overexcited about Aatu Räty

First of all, the New York Islanders did not play an NHL team last night. Nor was that an NHL game, at least one that counts. Let’s get that out of the way. The New Jersey Devils you saw last night were not the New Jersey Devils you’ll see on opening night. And second of all, it’s the preseason. Nothing matters and the surefire NHLers don’t really care about all this.

That being said, is Aatu Räty already an NHLer? The kid looks ready to me. He looks a little raw—mostly his skating—but he was, in my opinion, the best player on the ice last night.

I’d feel more comfortable with him working out his kinks at the NHL level than I would feel about most prospects. His talent is undeniable. More importantly, it’s natural. He just sees the ice and knows where the net is. I know, that sounds kind of dumb; they all see the ice and know where the net is! But he appears to have vision like Barzal and aim and wrist snap like Nelson. And this team has been clamoring for offense: Maybe he’s the spark.

I don’t know, you tell me: Am I getting too excited? Is this absurd? Am I doing the exact thing I chided you all for last week by reading too much into the preseason? It wouldn’t be the first time.

At the very least, it’s clear we made out like bandits with him falling to no. 52 overall.

Islanders News

Recaps from last night: Räty wasn’t the only forward who joined the offensive party. [3 Takeaways] Semyon Varlamov got the win in his first full game. [Rapid Recap]

Lane doesn’t give away much.

“In order to create a little more, our defense has to get active.”



More from Lane Lambert surrounding the team’s performance tonight ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2DXirPGzbh — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 7, 2022

Some experts believe Mathew Barzal could be a 90-100 point player with the right supporting cast. Realistically, if he’s with Zach Parise and Kyle Palmieri for a while, I’ll take 80-some-odd points; that would be a dream. [The Athletic]

Barzal is a New Yorker now—no, he’s a Long Islander and will be for another nine years. [amNY]

Anders Lee admitted that it took some time to get back to his game coming back from his ACL injury, but now he feels “more comfortable.” [amNY]

Nikita Soshnikov continues to make his case for the opening night roster as Lane Lambert indicated that the field of players eligible to make the roster has “expanded.” [Newsday]

Andrew Gross talks about the Barzal contract and roster cuts and has a chat with Cory Schneider before answering your questions. [Island Ice Ep. 141]

The Metropolitan Division figures to be the league’s tightest this season; only one team, the Philadelphia Flyers, is a sure thing to miss the playoffs, and they don’t even think they are. [THN]

The Elmont-UBS Arena LIRR stop now operates in both directions. We don’t have to go to Queens Village anymore, not unless we want to. [Announcement | On the “Gamechanger”]

