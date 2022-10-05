Islanders Anxiety - Episode 212 - Everyone is Such a Diehard

Mike and Dan celebrate Mat Barzal, who has signed an eight-year contract extension with the Islanders, before turning their attention to the rest of the NHL in their annual season preview.

They talk about Barzal’s connection with Islanders fans and how he represents more to the franchise than just goals and assists. They also preemptively throw water on whatever the chart merchants will say to make the deal seem like something else entirely, and contrast how these negotiations went versus previous impending free agents.

In the second half, they survey the entire NHL to see who they think will be good, bad, overrated and underrated this season. From the Coyotes and their college arena, to the Jets and their boom-or-bust outlook, to the Senators who everyone seems to be rooting for, they cover every team from both a betting and casual standpoint.

REFERENCES

Put this video in the Islanders Hall of Fame:

Kevin Kurz on the contract and Barzal’s love for us.

Mike’s season preview at Action Network, based on who’s overvalued and undervalued this year.

PLUGS!

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show's profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.

You can subscribe to Islanders Anxiety in any podcast app. Use either the app’s search function or enter our RSS feed.

Hosting for SB Nation podcasts is provided by Megaphone.