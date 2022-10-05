Islanders News: The Barzal extension is the best news we’ve had in a while

Yesterday was a big day for the New York Islanders. Their franchise player committed to them for almost another decade, which is much more consequential than the fact that the Islanders pulled out a road preseason win in overtime.

Mathew Barzal, who spent most of his summer on Long Island singing its praises, will officially remain on Long Island for the next nine years after signing an eight-year extension. It’s welcome news for a franchise not used to its star players sticking around. Perhaps having this out of the way allows Barzal to thrive.

Barzal Section

The new deal will pay Barzal a total of $73.2 million at a cap hit of $9.15 million. [LHH] And per Pierre LeBrun, that’s $9.15 million of straight salary every season of the deal—no signing bonuses, no salary bumps or dips—and carries a ten-team trade list after the first season.

No fluctuation in the structure, either. It's straight $9.15 million salary for each and every season of the extension, which is how Lamoriello has done most of his bigger contracts with Isles.

There is a modified no-trade where Barzal provides 22-team no-trade list from 2024 on https://t.co/rbWsA7MXkU — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 4, 2022

Barzal had said in his 32 Thoughts interview that he considered himself a New Yorker. He reiterated how much he loves being here in his media appearance. [Islanders]

He also loves us, his fans. Our “love and support” fueled this contract extension. [The Athletic]

It wasn’t a one-way street, though; throughout the process, Lou Lamoriello also conveyed his admiration for Barzal and his hopes that he’d remain an Islander. [amNY]

The deal makes Barzal the highest-paid Islander of all time. And he had no thoughts of going anywhere else. [Newsday]

One day, I hope never to hear another bedsheets or pajamas joke, but we can put to bed any notion of Barzal wearing Vancouver Canucks pajamas. [NY Post]

Lamoriello wanted this deal done before the season began, fearing a “distraction.” [NHL]

Andrew Gross joked yesterday that the Barzal news had no shot of making Newsday’s back page after Aaron Judge smacked no. 62. But at least he got second billing on both the front and back covers.

#Isles Mathew Barzal did technically make both the front and back pages of today’s @Newsday , along with some guy named Aaron Judge. Barzal did have Page 42 all to himself. pic.twitter.com/rEsAi2XvCG — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 5, 2022

Preseason Recaps and Other Isles News

In a back-and-forth affair (though not exactly a wild one), the Islanders won in extra time over the Philadelphia Flyers. [Islanders | NHL]

It was a special teams special episode, including a gorgeous shorthanded goal for Casey Cizikas and Noah Dobson’s overtime power-play winner. [3 Takeaways]

The projected lines for the upcoming season, at least according to this article, are the ones with which you are familiar. [amNY]

The B-Isles announced their training camp roster, which looks a lot like the cut list from a few days ago.

Beyond Long Island