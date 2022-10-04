Islanders News: Gameday in Philly, Salo chasing a spot

The Islanders are in Philadelphia for a preseason rematch (can we really call it that with a straight face?) against the Flyers, following Sunday’s riveting untelevised 2-1 win on Long Island.

On the one hand, a loss would be embarrassing because the Flyers are already 1-4 this preseason and are generally expected to continue that form once the games matter. On the other hand, this game does not matter and it will be soon forgotten by all concerned.

For the Flyers, their preseason game schedule concludes; for the Islanders, they still have two more at home this week — so the level of “real lineup” on display will likely be very different.

Islanders News

The mature-for-his-19-years Aatu Raty is getting a long look in Islanders camp, but it’s surely a look for the future. [Athletic]

In contrast, Robin Salo’s exposure and skill would hint that he is in the lead for the 6D spot. He’s essentially replacing twilight Chara/Greene, so the bar is not high here. [Newday]

Prospect Report: “My name is Liukas / I live on the second floor...” [Isles]

Not technically Isles news but: The Devils have released Thomas Hickey from his PTO, which saddens me. [TSN]

Elsewhere

Evidently James Neal was also on a PTO, in Columbus, but he’s been released. Would guess that’s all for him then. [NHL]

With expectations raised in Ottawa, there’s more of a microscope on coach DJ Smith. [Sportsnet]

But: New Sens goalie Cam Talbot has a fractured rib and is expected to miss 5-7 weeks. Ottawa claimed Magnus Hellberg — who has five NHL games on his resume — off waivers from Seattle. [TSN | Sportsnet]

Also in waiver news, the Flames claimed some guy from the Penguins. [TSN]

Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald asks, “Why can’t [their] time be now?” [Athletic]

Hockey Canada had another fund to cover/compensate for sexual assault claims, this one to cover claims made before they insured such a thing. [Sportsnet]

Now this is a thorough, matter-of-fact but not jerky prospect assessment: “He’s a kid, he’s going to go back to junior, he’s not ready yet for this level,. He’s got to go down and play with more pace in his game. I think he has the ability with his feet to do a lot more than he does with the puck. He’s got to skate more, make more plays and not just be a shooter. He’s capable of doing more with his ability.” [Craig Berube on Zachary Bolduc, NHL]

“Defensively, he’s got to improve. He’s got to be more responsible defensively, understand the responsibilities of playing good D and checking. In the games he played, I think he realizes how quick it is and we’re not even in the regular season yet.”

Roman Jose scored two goals in an emotional exhibition homecoming against SC Bern. [NHL]

Sean Avery has transitioned from “guy whose name the Post blasts on headlines” to just “‘Crazy’ ex-Ranger,” not that I particularly Howie-care. [Post]

Just accept it and don’t ask questions: “Like anything else, you’re going to have your people that don’t like it, that think it is difficult to watch. But over time, like everything else, people will get used to it, and we’re not concerned at all whatsoever.” [ESPN]